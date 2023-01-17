5 strongest Overwatch 2 ultimates to pair with Ana’s Nano Boost

Overwatch 2 options a number of characters, referred to as heroes, with overwhelming and distinctive skills. If gamers can chain their skills appropriately, they’ll wipe out the enemy workforce with out sweat. However the chaotic battlefield of the sport normally disrupts such flows as everybody is aware of these skills.

Ana is a backline hero who exists to help her allies and disable therapeutic for enemy heroes. Her instrument equipment appears rudimentary at greatest however has capabilities that may flip the tides right into a workforce struggle. Varied heroes can take Ana’s assist and carry out unimaginable gameplay to earn the “Play of The Recreation.”

Nonetheless, some skill combos are extra dominating than others, and people are what gamers ought to find out about.

Observe: This isn’t a Ranked listing. The alternatives mirror the creator’s opinion and might fluctuate for each particular person.

Overwatch 2 Nano Boosted Reinhardt, Reaper, Roadhog, and extra final skills

Blizzard Leisure launched Overwatch 2 as a sequel and shortly captured the esports scene because it got here with the free-to-play tag. The participant depend rose exponentially and skyrocketed in recognition throughout the gaming group. The title comprises three primary classes of heroes – Tank, Harm, and Assist.

Ana is a part of the Assist class of heroes in Overwatch 2 and might heal the workforce and disable enemy heroes. Her final skill can quickly scale back incoming injury to her allies and enhance their injury output and skills. There are just a few heroes within the recreation who can considerably profit from Ana’s Nano Enhance.

1) Reinhardt

Reinhardt is a Tank class hero who can defend incoming injury and defend his allies. The brave German hero makes use of a rocket-powered hammer to pummel his enemies. His final skill known as “Earthshatter” and might have an effect on a number of heroes within the space of impact. The enemies caught on this final are quickly disabled and change into susceptible as they’re surprised.

Combining this with Ana’s Nano Enhance, gamers can simply take away a number of enemy heroes from the map.

2) Reaper

Reaper is a mysterious hero who belongs to the Harm class of heroes. He makes use of a pair of short-range shotguns and might “life steal” for each bullet he hits on the enemies. His final known as “Loss of life Blossom,” the place he violently shoots his weapons and damages all of the enemies within the efficient vary.

Combining this final with Ana’s Nano Enhance, gamers can deal a number of folds of harm to the enemy workforce and get rid of the delicate and tanky heroes.

3) Orisa

Orisa is a flexible character from the Tank class of heroes who can soak up a number of incoming injury and output masses. Her skill to outlive on the battlefield in opposition to the enemy workforce is outstanding. Her final skill known as “Terra Surge” and a channeling skill with an space of impact. The enemies caught on this space are pulled towards Orisa and slowed until she releases the flexibility and causes vital injury.

Ana’s Nano Enhance can empower Orisa additional and hasten the channeling skill to succeed in most injury shortly. This combo is broadly utilized in best matches to close down a number of enemy heroes in Overwatch 2.

4) Roadhog

Roadhog is likely one of the most sturdy heroes in your complete Tank class. He can heal himself quickly and makes use of a shotgun to decimate enemies at shut vary. His final skill known as “Entire Hog.” He blasts out steady bullets from his main weapon like a machine gun. The bullets have a knock-back impact and might drive again enemies from their place and kill them if they’re too shut.

The Nano Enhance can scale back incoming injury on Roadhog and enhance his fireplace charge, which might be deadly for the enemy workforce.

5) Ramattra

Ramattra is the most recent addition in Overwatch 2 and the primary ever “Tempo-Tank” within the recreation. He can make the most of two varieties to change into the workforce’s vanguard and defend his allies. His final skill known as “Annihilation,” and he absorbs the lifetime of his enemies. The flexibility length pauses when absorbing well being from even one enemy and might goal as many within the efficient vary.

Combining Ana’s final with Ramattra will guarantee that he’s quick and environment friendly whereas taking out nearly your complete enemy workforce.

Comply with Sportskeeda for the most recent updates and extra in-game suggestions and methods.



