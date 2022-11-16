5-star weapon drop rates explained

Gacha is a core factor of Genshin Affect, with many gamers making an attempt their luck by spending Primogems on character and weapon banners. Weapons play an vital position within the sport.

Along with artifacts, weapons are a sort of kit that gives varied stats and results to playable characters. Genshin Affect officers repeatedly drop three featured gacha banners that gamers can want for. The default banner is everlasting and barely modifications.

Nevertheless, the three occasion banners typically rotate their featured 5-stars and 4-stars. The next article will cowl the whole lot gamers have to know concerning the weapon banner pity and epitomized path.

Genshin Affect: Weapon banner pity and 5-star weapon drop charges defined

The pity system for weapon banners in Genshin Affect is totally different from the character occasion banners. Right here, gamers have a 0.7% likelihood to summon one of many 5-star weapons featured within the banner.

In contrast to the Character Occasion and Commonplace banners, gamers should make 80 pulls on weapon banners to achieve onerous pity and summon a 5-star weapon. Gamers may also enter the delicate pity earlier within the weapon banners. Smooth Pity in weapon banners begins from 65 and goes to 80.

To this point, two 5-star weapons have at all times been featured within the weapon banners. Initially, Genshin Affect gamers have a 75% likelihood of getting both of the 2 featured weapons. Nevertheless, there may be nonetheless a 25% likelihood to lose their 50/50 likelihood on the 5-star summon.

Dropping the 50/50 will summon a 5-star weapon from the Commonplace banner. Here’s a listing of weapons that gamers can receive in the event that they lose their pity:

Amos’ Bow

Misplaced Prayer of the Scared Winds

Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Wolf’s Headstone

Aquila Favonia

Skyward Harp

Skyward Atlas

Skyward Pleasure

Skyward Blade

Skyward Backbone

See also Who is Kaceytron? Twitch streamer called out by Destiny for copyright-striking several livestreaming clips •| i wasn’t gonna do it bc i’ve been railed by latest weapon banners however i caved bc yoimiya is my queen and i used to be blessed •| i wasn’t gonna do it bc i’ve been railed by recent weapon banners but i caved bc yoimiya is my queen and i was blessed https://t.co/IIHllGJWa2

On the brighter facet, if you happen to lose 50/50, the subsequent 5-star weapon is assured to be one of many featured weapons. Needless to say each of the featured weapons have equal possibilities to drop in your 5-star summons.

Information to Epitomized Path and its benefits

The weapon banner poses an enormous drawback for the gamers. The banners at present characteristic two 5-star weapons. Therefore, gamers haven’t any assure that they are going to obtain their desired weapon from the 5-star ssummons. Within the model 2.0 replace, the builders got here up with a mechanic known as Epitomized Path to unravel this.

Chart a course for one promotional weapon by means of Epitomized Path (Picture through Genshin Affect)

Genshin Affect gamers can use the brand new characteristic to pick one of the crucial distinguished weapons from the banner. This characteristic would not change the banner pity or drop charges, however permits one an opportunity to work in direction of summoning their desired 5-star.

As soon as gamers have charted a course to acquire their desired weapons, they’ll proceed to summon the weapon banners. Each time one summons a 5-star weapon that’s not chosen on the Epitomized Path, they are going to receive a Destiny Level. A most of two Destiny Factors could be collected this fashion.

As soon as gamers have accrued the utmost quantity of Destiny Factors, their subsequent 5-star summon is assured to be the one they select within the Epitomized Path. In different phrases, Genshin Affect followers will want round 240 pulls (Intertwined Fates) to get their assured favourite 5-star weapon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



