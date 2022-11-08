5 reasons why Nahida is worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a Genshin Affect character that many gamers will not remorse spending their Primogems on. She’s a genuinely nice unit within the present metagame and is essentially future-proof with regards to her viability.

Naturally, there are lots of explanation why gamers would need to pull for her. Everyone could have a unique motive, and that is okay. Some gamers might even determine to skip her, though they need to at the least have a look at a number of the following causes earlier than rapidly doing so.

In spite of everything, anyone who fails to get Nahida in Genshin Affect should wait till her subsequent banner, which might be months down the road.

Observe: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Handy Elemental Ability and 4 different explanation why gamers ought to spend their Primogems to get Nahida in Genshin Affect

1) She’s wonderful in a wide range of staff comps

An instance of a superb staff comp that she matches in (Picture through HoYoverse)

Nahida is presently thought-about to be a tremendous Dendro character by the Genshin Affect neighborhood. Her general package for on-field and off-field DPS, assist, and even exploration is spectacular. Unsurprisingly, it’s versatile sufficient to make her a worthwhile a part of many groups. Examples embody:

Nilou Bloom (Nilou + Kokomi/Barbara + Yelan/Xingqiu)

Hyperbloom (Yelan/Xingqiu + Kazuha/Sucrose/Venti + Raiden Shogun/Kuki Shinobu/Fischl)

Catalyze (Fischl + Yae Miko + Kazuha/Zhongli)

Burgeon (Yelan + Xingqiu + Bennett)

These are just some examples. Typically talking, Nahida is an extremely worthwhile character whose usefulness makes her a worthwhile funding of your Primogems.

Some characters are restricted to just some particular staff comps, however the Dendro Archon does not endure from that difficulty.

2) There is not a lot competitors for a Dendro character

You’ve gotten lower than a handful of choices in the intervening time (Picture through HoYoverse)

If gamers need to use a Dendro character in Genshin Affect 3.2, their present choices are restricted to the next:

The Traveler

Collei

Tighnari

Nahida

That is a really restricted choice to select from in the intervening time. Of these 4 choices, Nahida is arguably the very best person of Dendro in Genshin Affect. She’s a Catalyst person who additionally has an Elemental Ability with a really wide selection.

Whereas Collei and the Traveler are free choices, their usefulness in comparison with The Dendro Archon is way extra restricted.

Primarily, gamers ought to spend their Primogems on Nahida if they need essentially the most meta Dendro character presently within the sport.

3) Handy Elemental Ability

Nahida’s Elemental Ability is extremely distinctive in Genshin Affect. It’s one thing that may:

Deal harm to close by enemies

Learn NPCs’ minds in Sumeru

Gather harvestable gadgets

The final level is beneficial for Vacationers who want to mass-farm Ascension Supplies. There’s presently no different character in Genshin Affect who can effortlessly gather a number of gadgets on-screen like The Dendro Archon can.

If gamers genuinely want to save time farming most harvestable Ascension Supplies, having this character is a severe boon.

The harm on this Elemental Ability can also be one thing that should not be ignored, particularly since Nahida is arguably the very best character for making use of Dendro proper now.

4) Can enormously assist F2P gamers

It would not be sensible for F2P gamers to skip her if they need a top-tier Dendro character (Picture through HoYoverse)

F2P gamers solely have a restricted variety of Primogems that they’ll spend each model replace. It’s unrealistic for them to get each 5-star character that comes their approach. Nevertheless, Nahida is most definitely a personality that they need to prioritize.

Having her in Genshin Affect is an unbelievable boon for many F2P gamers. The entire earlier causes on this listing contribute to her viability, to not point out that she has a number of good groups with simply 4-star characters.

Nahida is presently thought-about by the highest gamers within the Genshin Affect neighborhood to be probably the greatest characters within the meta. If a F2P participant needs to catch as much as gamers who spend cash on this sport, investing their Primogems on her is a sensible selection.

5) Some gamers love storyline-important characters

Some gamers use their Primogems on characters they like, whatever the meta (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect is a sport with a number of plot-relevant characters, in addition to some filler ones who do not contribute a lot to the sport’s storyline. Nahida is without doubt one of the greatest examples of the previous class since she’s The Dendro Archon.

Solely different Archons might be thought-about extra necessary than her. Whereas this is not a gameplay cause per se, some Genshin Affect gamers do really feel linked to characters who’ve a superb story.

Not each cause to spend Primogems on a personality needs to be tied to the meta. Some folks may just like the design of a specific character and discover the gameplay to be enjoyable. These causes are all legitimate for making an attempt to acquire any individual in Genshin Affect.

