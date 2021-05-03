5 reasons to stop looking to buy in 2021

The PlayStation 5, which was launched in November 2020, is still nowhere to be found. Sony’s next-gen console is struggling to get into every home. Despite a record start, the PS5 is sold out absolutely everywhere. Those affected must therefore try very hard to obtain one, an effort that is not necessary. The proof is, with these 5 reasons, to stop looking for a PS5 in 2021.

Component No. 1 is still missing

Months go by and the problems associated with the lack of components are never empty. The world’s big manufacturers are still looking for chips. The Covid pandemic in connection with the increasing demand for new technology products leads to a shortage of components. Many companies are looking for them, be it in video games, automobiles or even telephony.

A lack of chips, which also points to a problem: the chip manufacturers cannot meet the booming demand. In the past few decades, many big names in the industry have stopped producing their chips to rest on the shoulders of established producers. Result: Production is insufficient, prices are rising and delivery times are increasing, especially due to the restrictions associated with the Covid.

# 2 manages to buy a replacement for the obstacle course

FNAC, Amazon, Carrefour, brands that like the others are forced to write “not available” next to the product page of the two models of the PlayStation 5. The reason? Non-existent stocks that are replenished drop by drop by surprising refills. Unfortunately for these brands, Sony doesn’t seem to be warning them of the volumes ahead or even the delays between two new console arrivals. As you can see, if you are actively looking for a PS5, consoles can also be found by one of these big names from time to time.

But stocks have been at zero for a few weeks now. No console appears to be coming. Additionally, sales typically happen in the morning and end just minutes after their debut. In other words, you should get up early and have a keen eye. Your fingers are constantly clinging to a smartphone, mouse, or trackpad. While notifications help, the demand is so high that you must be lucky enough to purchase one. Are such efforts necessary? Only you can answer this question.

# 3 Scalpers feed on your frustration

The sales and auction offers for PlayStation 5 continue to flow into classified ads platforms such as eBay or Leboncoin. The prices are increased by several hundred euros, which fills the pockets of internet users interested in quick profits. Introduced a few months ago, the PlayStation 5 is still a luxury product that is sought after by scalpers. These sellers are looking for big wins on trendy products.

And the fewer people who can get a console at a suggested retail price, the more likely they are to turn to classified ads websites. Scalers know this well and take advantage of it. So if you want to search for a single console, you have to keep trying, bug for bug. In an ideal world, when scalpers no longer benefit from their inflated PS5s, they eventually disappear from classifieds sites.

# 4 The console will be improved by 2022

In early April, the PlayStation 5 welcomed its first major update. A wide variety of features have been added, including the highly anticipated ability to save games to external storage. Features are still missing so Sony will have to add them later. However, the Japanese giant has not been very generous with possible additional information. So there will be new features for sure, the question is when.

If you buy a PlayStation 5 in 2022, you’ll be able to take advantage of the console’s new updates and features immediately after purchase. You don’t have to wait month after month for the console to replenish the number of available functions. Everything is already there. Until then, Sony may be able to use the M.2 port in the console through an NVMe drive. It remains to be seen when this functionality will actually take place.

# 5 2 only after 6 months

It has been almost six months since the PlayStation 5 launched in its two forms. And after 6 months, two real exclusive products were released: Demon’s Souls Remake and Returnal. Aside from these exclusives, the console catalog can be accessed on other platforms, generally PlayStation 4. If you don’t care about these two exclusives, neither can you bother looking for the next one. -Gen. Even if his achievements are palpable, it remains to be seen whether the game is worth the candle.

If you buy it in 2022, you will likely be able to enjoy more exclusivity like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, slated for June, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok 2021. For exclusive products already released, prices will eventually drop by then . The bigger option is to save money later. Cross-gen games continue to be available on different platforms, so you have a choice of which console to choose to enjoy.