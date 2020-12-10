Launched on PC and next-generation consoles this Thursday, December 10th, Cyberpunk 2077 embodies a revolution in the world of video games. A title that has been particularly anticipated in recent years and has the merit of bringing players to Night City’s side. And if the images revealed through the many trailers and multitude of gameplay videos here and there didn’t convince you, here are 5 reasons to buy Cyberpunk 2077 this Christmas.

A sublime world full of life

The streams presented by CD Projekt Red, which is dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, were presented several times on the occasion of several Night City Wire and are a big city full of life. The rapture of its residents surprised many players, so it is not easy to convey such a sense of realism. However, CD Projekt Red is not the first attempt and has proven to be particularly powerful with The Witcher 3. Aside from its ordinary residents, Night City is populated by many mega-corporations, gangs of all kinds, and even famous people.

Videographers around the world had the opportunity to synchronize characters modeled in their image for Cyberpunk 2077 when actor Keanu Reeves was able to voice the character created in his image by Johnny Silverhand. But the city of the night city is not only represented by the souls who inhabit it. With its atypical neighborhoods, futuristic look and cyberpunk style, Night City is unique. A real change of scenery for RPG fans, far from the plains and swamps of The Witcher saga.

Night City, on foot or with multiple vehicles, including the subway, is nothing more than a huge area divided into different neighborhoods. In addition to their different looks, these neighborhoods benefit from endemic specialties that support their own identity. Exploring, studying and losing in each of these districts results in a pleasure, discovery. And while Cyberpunk 2077 invites you to visit them on your own by sending you right and left under the guise of various quests, most of all you are free as air. And like its iconic city, Cyberpunk 2077 is a refreshing breath of air, while 2020 was often experienced indoors.

Internationally known guests

As mentioned above, Cyberpunk 2077 has brought several major entertainment giants to the game. On the occasion of the Microsoft E3 2019 conference, the American manufacturer provides a surprise by taking the stage actor Keanu Reeves. Neo in The Matrix, John Wick in the saga of the same name, to which in particular Speed, Point Break or even the trilogy The Excellent Adventure by Bill and Ted are added.

In Cyberpunk 2077 he plays the character of Johnny Silverhand, the former guitarist of the band Samurai. Silverhand is a true icon of the Rockerboy movement and none other than one of the main characters in the newest addition to the Polish studio. But Keanu Reeves isn’t the only public figure featured in Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has brought several streamers to bring a touch of déjà vu to the streets of Night City.

The American videographers Ben “Cohh Carnage” Cassel and Jesse Cox can be found among others. Big RPG fans who have been able to directly double their respective characters and will still have smaller roles than Keanu Reeves’. Nevertheless, CD Projekt Red wants to create a community atmosphere with Cyberpunk 2077. Two names have been suggested, but Cyberpunk 2077 comes with surprises. Can you find them all?

V, a protagonist who looks like you

The title of CD Projekt Red not only lets you embody V, the protagonist of this Cyberpunk 2077, but it also gives you a creation tool that you can use to fall backwards. This character creation tool will allow you to create whatever V you want. Gender, non-gender, with one or more genitals that can be resized in abundance, piercings, tattoos, physical details, and of course skin and hair color, V can be personalized from head to toe.

Extensive personalization that makes your adventure unique. The characters created by the players will therefore not be the same, which in turn adds a dose of replayability. In addition to his physique, V can be played in a number of different ways. If you want to get your bearings on a trigger-friendly whip V, you can. If, on the contrary, you’d rather create a bald and emotional hacking professional, the choice is yours. A non-gender V that favors discretion and non-violence? Cyberpunk 2077 offers you the opportunity here too. In addition to its character creation tool, Cyberpunk 2077 opens up the possibilities through its gameplay.

Three résumés (“Nomad”, “Corporate” and “Street Kid”), a skill tree that deserves the best role-playing games of the moment, full statistics (strength, constitution, intelligence, etc.), a title that is also intended for RPG lovers to put on paper. Cyberpunk 2077 frees you from the fate of V. Your choices will have consequences and lead to one of the many available endings. So it’s up to you to make the decisions that seem right to you. And if after the end of your first game you feel like diving back into this futuristic world, nothing prevents you from doing so, especially since this second version is very different from the previous one.

Well-written and well-written quests

The CD project Red Studio, known for its pen, seduced the general public with the saga The Witcher, which is known for its neat universe and its fascinating and surprising tasks. Far from the simple FedEx of some of its competitors, which consists of simply delivering an object from point A to point B, the quests signed by the Polish studio bring real added value. Plus, they really add to the story as a whole, rather than being present just to extend its lifespan.

CD Projekt Red makes it a point of honor that Cyberpunk 2077 offers a rich and varied universe, interesting and lively enough to allow for complete immersion. But if CD Projekt Red is expected at the turn, it’s mostly for the quality of its main screen. Studio project enthusiasts will no doubt remember The Witcher’s many qualities in hopes that Cyberpunk 2077 will do even better. Fortunately, these hopeful players are served. Cyberpunk 2077 offers a breathtaking story, the quality of which should quickly match those that made The Witcher so successful.

The specialized sites that had the opportunity to test Cyberpunk 2077 in length, width and latitude cheerfully praise the virtues of its main task, which is described as “breathless” and whose “moments of genius” will mark players. CD Projekt Red offers here a successful staging worthy of great Hollywood when the pleasure is expanded thanks to a multitude of interesting side quests, sometimes based on the main characters of the universe. To sum up this part of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a high quality main storyline, some sections of which have even been rated as great, if the side quests are varied and interesting and invite you to explore this world full of life.

CD Projekt RED, quality guarantee

In just a few years, CD Projekt Red has established itself as one of the most important studios in the video game industry. Known for its adaptation of The Witcher saga, which the author Andrzej Sapkowski imagined, the studio also distinguished itself for the narration of its story and the quality of its works. Despite modest productions in the beginning, CD Projekt Red quickly established itself among the promising studios of the genre. And in 2015 the studio definitely presents The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game that will get it on all radars. The Witcher 3 is a benchmark of the genre not just thanks to the quality of the writing, however. Its rich universe and impressive bestiary are two points that should be highlighted.

If The Witcher 3 was so popular, it is thanks to its unique identity. Geralt de Riv, Ablette, Witcher, Ciri, names that are now catching on with the public, an incredible thing for a Western RPG. And despite minor flaws when it was released, the game has been fixed and quickly improved to create an incredible adventure that players have devoured or are still devouring years after its release. Because if CD Projekt Red is also celebrated, it is thanks to the tracking of its titles. When a game comes out of the studio, it will be improved over the following months or even years. Aside from a few fixes, new quality content is also shown in the form of DLC.

And with Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine released in October 2015 and May 2016 respectively, The Witcher 3 continued to seduce with a renewed and enlarged adventure. Cyberpunk 2077 is entitled to similar treatment and more. The studio was transparent: the DLC will be free. Free, complete and interesting content will therefore be added after the game is released. In addition, expansions and even larger amounts of new functions are planned. In just a few years, CD Projekt Red has succeeded in associating its name with a quality guarantee. Players can therefore rely on these facts for an experience worthy of the name and with its many qualities that will leave an impression.