5 players with the highest KDA at League of Legends Worlds 2022 so far

League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been an enchanting event with intense video games the place gamers have dropped some excessive KDAs (Kill Demise Assists). This text will dive into an inventory of 5 gamers with the very best KDA up to now within the event.

This checklist is only based mostly on the gamers’ stats, however it’s important to keep in mind that KDA doesn’t totally showcase the influence of a participant in a match. Typically, KDA is just a illustration of a cumulative effort by the crew the place all different gamers rally behind one participant and permit them to get all of the kills.

Nevertheless, sustaining a excessive KDA nonetheless takes loads of effort and talent, as getting kills or assists whereas remaining alive in fights isn’t any minor feat. KDA can typically be decided by how a participant is positioned within the sport, their consciousness of enemy actions, and the way successfully they’re taking teamfights.

Gumayusi and 4 different gamers with the very best KDA at League of Legends Worlds 2022

1) Gumayusi

Gumayusi (Picture through League of Legends)

Amongst all of the gamers who’ve participated in League of Legends Worlds 2022 up to now, Gumayusi has garnered an irregular KDA. He at present sits with 18.5 KDA, which is miles forward of each different participant inside Worlds 2022.

It is a testomony to Gumayusi’s talent, as it’s well-known that he’s fairly an aggressive participant. Nevertheless, alongside his lane accomplice Keria, Gumayusi has been bullying each different ADC within the event.

His positioning, skill to maneuver across the map, and being current in the correct place on the proper second have helped him obtain this large quantity. Gumayusi has certainly returned to type at Worlds 2022 after a below-average Summer season Break up within the LCK.

2) Keria

Keria (Picture through League of Legends)

It’s no shock that Keria has the second-highest KDA in League of Legends Worlds 2022. It is because, regardless of being a help participant, Keria can be fairly bloodthirsty and can typically look to leap into fights with out a second thought.

Nevertheless, Keria is so good that his jumps are sometimes calculated. He doesn’t make random choices, and when accompanied by his insane mechanical abilities, Keria will typically come out of fights unscathed.

Keria’s excessive KDA is primarily because of the variety of assists that he has acquired up to now. As an example, within the sport between T1 and EDG, Keria had 20 assists with Soraka, and within the sport in opposition to RNG, he had 16 assists and one kill together with his Tahm Kench.

This exhibits that Keria’s participation charge in fights is immense and that he’s at all times current at any time when a skirmish breaks out. On the similar time, this additionally exhibits that he can stay secure, which is a specialty as most help gamers consider themselves as sacrificial lambs and find yourself dying to guard their carry.

Keria at present sits with a 12.7 KDA at Worlds 2022.

3) Knight

Knight (Picture through League of Legends)

Knight is the one participant on this checklist who has already gone residence from League of Legends Worlds 2022 after the huge debacle of Prime Esports in Group C. Nevertheless, the truth that he’s current on this checklist exhibits his influence.

League of Legends followers would possibly really feel that Knight has a excessive KDA just because he performed fewer video games and bought loads of kills. This is perhaps true, however on the similar time, it additionally exhibits that he was in a position to win his lane and have sufficient influence throughout the matches regardless of his crew dropping out ultimately.

Knight at present sits with a 8.4 KDA at Worlds 2022, which is kind of good for a participant from a crew that misplaced three video games out of 6 within the Group Levels. Sustaining a great KDA when on the dropping aspect is at all times robust, however Knight did it regardless, showcasing his talent as a midlaner.

4) Ruler

Ruler (Picture through League of Legends)

An inventory of gamers with excessive KDAs in League of Legends Worlds 2022 won’t ever be full with out Gen.G’s ADC Ruler being current on the checklist. He isn’t the very best KDA, primarily due to his immense aggression and some pointless deaths.

Nevertheless, his immense management over the laning section separates Ruler from different gamers. The ruler’s positioning in lanes is huge, and he is aware of when and struggle to safe kills.

His skill doesn’t finish in lanes, as Ruler is extraordinarily good at maneuvering round teamfights and dealing injury to all squishy enemies. Ruler at present sits with a 7.8 KDA, reaching that by means of a number of good video games on champions like Lucian, Aphelios, and Miss Fortune.

5) Chovy

Chovy (Picture through League of Legends)

Chovy, similar to Ruler, is an excellent laner, and many of the leads he gathers in video games come from the laning section. Nevertheless, Chovy just isn’t that bloodthirsty of a participant.

As a substitute, he’s very calculative and would bounce into fights solely when he’s assured sufficient to deal injury. Consequently, Chovy won’t ever struggle unnecessarily within the lane and as a substitute concentrate on the farm.

He solely fights after he has gathered an merchandise or two or reached a state the place he feels sturdy sufficient. He’s typically criticized for being a participant who doesn’t have a lot influence after the laning section.

Nevertheless, he nonetheless makes essential performs, as his eye for alternatives is a minimize above the remainder. Chovy at present sits with a 7.1 KDA at League of Legends Worlds 2022, which is commendable for a participant who is commonly labeled too secure.



