5 movies to watch if you liked the latest Netflix horror movie

The horror film In the Blind Spots is currently a hit on Netflix as it managed to take second place in trends in France. We dedicated an earlier article to this successful film on the platform and now invite you to discover other productions with similar characteristics. We could offer you many particularly famous horror films (such as Possession), but the desire to possibly get you to discover new productions that are a little less known and that still have a connection to In Blind Spots was stronger. Here are 5 movies to spot on Netflix if you’ve enjoyed In the Blind Spots.

1) live in bondage: free yourself

At first glance, life in Bondage: Breaking Free has nothing to do with blind spots, and yet we start from the same premise: characters who know nothing about the occult and the world of paranormal phenomena get scared. Here we follow the character of Andy Okeke, 25 years after the events of the original film (Living in Bondage). The latter became a man of the Church and renounced his allegiance to secret worship. We will also follow the character of Nnamdi Eokeke, Andy’s secret son who will do anything to achieve a luxurious lifestyle and who will end up going the same occult path in the end. It’s a supernatural thriller that has garnered good reviews and makes it onto the list of top-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

2) don’t listen

Don’t Listen or Voces in Spanish (the original language of the film) presents the story of a couple and their 8-year-old son Eric. All of them recently moved to a new mansion that got lost in the wooded landscape (which reminds us of the beginning of In the Blind Spots). The small family wants to rehabilitate it in order to sell it, but Eric doesn’t see this move very well and begins to hear voices. The child will consult a psychologist who considers this event to be normal (given the recent upheaval the child has experienced). However, the psychologist will suffer a terrible fate before the same tragedy strikes Eric’s family and the remaining members try to find out what is really going on in this mansion.

3) at home

Chez moi (The Occupant or Hogar in VO) is a movie that was released in full tight on March 25th, 2020, and that has been talked about so much in that movie. This is a Spanish thriller that revolves around Javier Munoz (played by Javier Gutièrrez), a former manager who is forced to sell his apartment due to his unemployment. The latter are totally obsessed with the new residents and will even begin to infiltrate their lives. The manipulative and psychological aspect of the film makes us think of Into the Blind Spots, although this thriller stands out thanks to the performance of Javier Gutièrrez. To see if you are fed up with your apartment or your house. Javier Munoz’s love for his home could make you change your mind about your home.

4) 1922

The American thriller from 1922 is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King. There we follow the story of Wilfred James, a farmer whose plans for the future have been thwarted by his wife who plans to sell the property he owns to open a clothing store downtown. The farmer uses the strongest and cruelest method to destroy his wife’s dreams: to kill her by throwing her into the bottom of a well. To do this, the farmer manipulated his son, but now a curse seems to strike the family and the conspiracy after this horrific murder was committed. The treatment of the characters makes us think of In the Blind Spots’ psychological traits: doubt, guilt, lying, manipulation, and of course, fear.

5) the unreal incredible testimonials

To conclude this article, we’ve decided to cheat a little by offering you a series that deals with paranormal phenomena in its entirety. This series, which consists of two seasons of 6 episodes each, provides an overview of the most common fears and phobias related to the paranormal and offers reconstructions of stories that some people claim to have experienced. This type of documentary appeals to some and a little less to others. If that’s really not your genre, you may prefer the realistic documentary Voyeur, who follows you in the footsteps of a voyeur who managed to come up with a system that would allow all motel guests to be spied on. You thus have a choice between a documentary that focuses on the paranormal (one axis that is covered in In the Blind Spots) and a documentary that focuses on the particular psychology of an individual (another axis that is covered in In the blind spots is dealt with). You choose !

Also, to keep your momentum going, we invite you to discover Netflix’s 10 Most Underrated Horror Movies. With all of this in mind, you should have some ideas on how to have some terribly beautiful evenings!