5 Lesser-Known Facts About Evan Spiegel and Snapchat CEO Wife, Miranda Kerr!!

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr, the Snapchat CEO wife, are in the news because they paid 10 million US dollars to pay off student loans for new graduates. Spiegel and his wife Miranda Kerr paid off all of the student loans of 284 Otis College of Arts and Design graduates.

Spiegel went to the same school to study design, and he and his wife went to the college’s graduation ceremony on Monday. “One more present for the class of 2022. We know that most of you and your families took on a lot of debt to get an excellent Otis College education.

That’s why we’re happy to tell you that Evan and Miranda Spiegel, through their Spiegel Family Fund, have given Otis College the largest single gift in its history “The college’s president, Charles Hirschhorn, said.

With this news, the Snapchat CEO made a room full of students cry with happiness. We’re pretty sure that you want to know more about Spiegel at this point. We’ll take care of you. Here are five interesting things you just can’t miss about him.

5 Interesting Facts About Evan Spiegel

He is a billionaire, even from the start

Evan Spiegel is Snapchat’s co-founder and CEO. He is worth $1 billion. In 2015, he was the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 25. He and two of his classmates, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, made the first version of Snapchat.

They called it “Picaboo,” but later changed the name to Snapchat. The app became very popular in 2012 and had one million daily active users by the end of the year.

2. Higher Education

He went to school in Santa Monica at the Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences. Spiegel got his BS in Product Design from Stanford University in 2018.

Before going to Stanford, when he was still in high school, he took design classes at the Otis College of Art and Design.

3. His Love Life

The CEO of Snapchat, who is 31 years old, is married to supermodel Miranda Kerr. They started going out in 2015, and on July 20, 2016, they got engaged.

After a year, on May 27, 2017, Spiegel and Kerr got married, making this beautiful girl Snapchat CEO wife. They have two sons, both of whom were born in 2018.

4. High Net Worth

Snapchat CEO Net worth is 5 billion US dollars, according to Forbes. He was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most important people in the world. He was also inducted into the 30 under 30 Hall of Fame by Forbes.

5. Controversy

His controversial remark about India got him into trouble in 2015 for supposedly calling India a poor country. Anthony Pompliano, who used to work at Snapchat but no longer does, made the statement. After being fired, Pompliano said Spiegel told him that “Only rich people can use the app. I don’t want to grow into places like India and Spain that are poor.”

After this, Indian users were upset with the app and Spiegel. Many people also deleted the app, and #boycottsnapchat tweets were everywhere on the internet.

Later, Snapchat sent out a statement that said: “This makes no sense. Everyone can use Snapchat, that much is clear. It can be downloaded for free anywhere in the world.”

What’s The Student Loan Offered By Snapchat CEO All About?

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr, a model, Snapchat CEO Wife, paid off the entire $10 million student debt of 284 graduates of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. This was the largest donation in the history of the school, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Evan Spiegel once took a summer class at the art college. Yesterday evening, he and his wife went to the school’s graduation ceremony. Charles Hirschhorn, the president of Otis, made the announcement during his commencement speech at a hotel in Los Angeles. After he made the announcement, graduating students hugged, cried, and cheered for the CEO of Snapchat and his wife.

The Spiegel Family Fund was started by Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr. In a statement, they said that the college is an “extraordinary institution that encourages young creatives to find their artistic voices and thrive in a variety of industries and careers.” The CEO of Snapchat and his wife gave the money because the college wanted to give them honorary degrees and have them speak at this year’s graduation.

Farhan Fallahifiroozi was like many other graduates when he heard that his debt was paid off. He couldn’t understand what that meant. “Is it all true?” “I owed so much money. If it’s really gone, I’m so much better off “Farhan said that he and his family left Iran in 2015 to look for better opportunities. To pay for his four-year degree program, he took out a $60,000 student loan.

That’s all about Evan and Snapchat CEO wife, Miranda Kerr. For more details, stay connected with us!!