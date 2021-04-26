5 huge MMOs that were nipped in the bud

The video game world is merciless. Between the excellent games that are a commercial failure, the indie nuggets struggling to finance themselves, and the sequels canceled due to insufficient waiting, it’s wise to let your heart hang down. Sometimes it is possible that projects never see the light of day despite prior announcements. Cancellations, which are still common. In the long list of abandoned video game projects, we find 5 MMOs in particular that are sometimes promising and that we can discover below.

titanium

Before Overwatch, Blizzard leaned over to a full-size MMO known as Titan (a code name). Jeff Kaplan, former vice president of Blizzard Entertainment and responsible for Overwatch until he left the company last week, worked on the project in particular. According to him, Titan would have been designed as a class-based shooter. Thus, each class had specific skills that could be improved with increasing level. In particular, Titan has been described as “a massive multiplayer PC game that allows players in both non-combat professions and a science fiction version of Earth to practice deathmatching.”

Too messy, Titan was canceled despite a lack of innovation despite 7 years of development. Blizzard preferred to kill him in the bud. A project that nevertheless had a positive effect. Some of his ideas and assets were specifically used to create Overwatch, which was an undeniable critical and commercial success. At Titan, Blizzard’s eyes were bigger than their stomachs. Even so, it’s undoubtedly for a good cause. If the best people in the studio hadn’t come up with a digestible project after so long, Titan wouldn’t have made a good game.

Copernicus project

As a promising MMO, Project Copernicus was ultimately a financial pit. Project Copernicus was developed by 38 studios for seven years and will be discontinued around 2012. This MMO is none other than the whim of the video game of Curt Schilling, a famous American baseball player. The latter will have invested $ 50 million of his own savings to fund this project. Big names like Todd McFarlane and RA Salvatore have joined the studio teams to create the new World of Warcraft.

The studio took out numerous loans to finance the project. Problem: The months have passed and the creditors have shown their noses. To repay the deadlines, 38 studios have developed a game based on the universe of Project Coperrnicus. The game, titled Kingdoms of Amalur, was a pivotal hit, but sales weren’t enough to keep the studio afloat. To repay their debts, 38 studios began massive layoffs of 400 people.

The Copernicus project was therefore canceled despite everything and the rights to the very good kingdoms of Amalur were bought by THQ Nordic, which offered us a revised version last September. An MMO that would have benefited from the interesting gameplay of Kingdoms of Amalur in a fantastic and gigantic universe. Unfortunately, Project Copernicus remains just a simple project for gamers.

World of darkness

World of Darkness was canceled in 2014 and was an MMORPG in development with the Icelandic CCP games, best known for bringing EVE Online and Dust 514 to life, among other things. This project, which began in 2006, took place in the Dark World, a fictional universe that Mark Rein-Hagen had presented for his paper role-playing game of the same name. The development of this MMORPG is so advanced that the press has been asked to test part of it. Reviews have been positive, but development has suffered many setbacks.

Initially, developers working on World of Darkness were sometimes pulled back into other projects for several months. Development was therefore slowed down, so that certain tasks even had to be canceled and then restarted several times. In addition, several waves of layoffs followed during development, which drastically reduced the number of people involved in the project.

CCP Games finally decided to stop the bleeding by permanently canceling World of Darkness. An MMORPG in which players could have played as a vampire from one of the seven bloodsucker clans, each clan having its own characteristics and skills. Unfortunately, the project did not reach a sufficiently advanced stage to offer any glimpses of a bright future for the title. Result: World of Darkness was abandoned like many other projects.

Everquest next

EverQuest, a famous video game series, was to find its third work in EverQuest Next. An innovative MMORPG in which players can change and personalize the world around them in abundance. As you can imagine, the end product was difficult to deliver. A sandbox game with all the components of a good MMORPG including quests, explorations and dungeons.

Unfortunately for Daybreak Games, the studio behind EverQuest Next, their ambitions were too high. An overly ambitious game that took too much processing power to get up and running. The studio was forced to reconsider its claims and gradually put various functions aside. In the end, EverQuest Next lost its identity while breaking away from the main series. As it stands, the final rendering wasn’t even considered fun.

The studio has therefore decided to stop development of the game altogether. A wise decision given the complex nature of the project. Especially since Daybreak Games still had a lot of work to do to refine its title. Quests, dungeons, loads of malleable worlds, EverQuest Next could have been an interesting experience if all functions were possible. However, the game will never see the light of day.

Stargate worlds

Stargate is a science fiction universe made famous by a movie, but most of all by a television series directed by Richard Dean Anderson, Amanda Tapping or even Christopher Judge. A universe that had to be turned into an MMORPG through a game called Stargate Worlds. But as you can imagine, the project will never see the light of day. The development went well for several years. The proof is that there was even a closed beta phase.

In 2007, due to the economic crisis, Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment Studio began to stop paying some of its employees. Apparently the employees did not accept the situation and a lawsuit ensued. But a problem never comes by itself and now complications have broken out between CME and MGM, the Hollywood giant that owns the rights to Stargate. The different parties destroyed each other and left the Stargate worlds in ruins.

This ambitious MMORPG had to be based on the episodes of the series in order to offer quests to match the adventures of Colonel O’Neill and his team. In addition, the players could have explored different planets there and made trade with the local population. It should even have been able to play a class that is incapable of combat, like the archaeologists on the show. A long buried project that will never see the light of day.