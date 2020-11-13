5 great strategy board games to give away with your eyes closed

Christmas is just around the corner and we are all starting to look for original ideas to give gifts to our loved ones. To chew your work up, we asked the Ludum.fr team to put together one of the best strategy board games for us for a successful gift! Or maybe to keep you occupied during that long remodel that keeps us home again.

Mystic Vale: After deck building, discover cardcrafting!

If you play board games, or even video games, you are most likely already familiar with deck building, the game mechanic that invites you to start with a simple card game before improving upon purchase. new cards. Mystic Vale revolutionized the genre this summer by offering us a whole new gameplay that no longer consists of adding new cards to your deck, but this time directly improving the cards in your base deck and adding new ones. Powers.

In addition to this innovation, Mystic Vale offers a particularly well-built game with very tactical parts in which you have to optimize your purchases as much as possible in order to be able to beat your opponents. Add to this very well illustrated cards, as is often the case with Sylex, and you have a new board game released in 2020 and already a must-have in all good toy libraries!

Mystic Vale is a game that can be played by 2 to 4 players, ages 12+, for games of 45 minutes. Available for € 40.90 at Ludum.fr

Deluxe Minivities: The classic of collecting games!

Minivilles is a game that uses collection as its main mechanic and is considered a classic in this genre of gameplay. We’re excited to be back this 2020 with a deluxe version that includes the base game and its expansions. Minivilles invites you to build your own city using cards that are triggered by dice to bring you more money and then buy new cards until you have built 4 monuments. It is therefore necessary to optimize your collections as much as possible so that you get the best possible result with every roll of the dice!

Minivilles is explained in a few minutes and played in a maximum of 30 minutes. It is the ultimate collectors game that perfectly combines strategy and chance. You will enjoy playing with family as well as friends to try if you don’t already know!

Minivilles Deluxe was published by Moonster Games and can be played by 2 to 5 players, ages 7+, for games of approx. 30 minutes. From € 29.90 at Ludum.fr.

Span: discover the Tableau building!

Wingpsan took one more than serious bet when it was released: to offer a very strategic board game with birds as the central theme. Not very attractive at first glance. But what a mistake you would make if you missed the little miracle of Wingspan. It also offers us an innovation in the form of table building where you are invited to build your production engine right on your personal board.

In Wingspan you love birds: researchers, observers, ornithologists or collectors who want to discover and attract the most beautiful specimens in your aviary … and it works incredibly well. We are involved in the subject like never before – we were originally no longer attracted to it. Add to it some very high quality material and you have a really amazing and explosive game that deserves to be known more than it can be today! Whether you are a bird fanatic or not, fly on Wingspan, you will not regret it.

Wingspan is played by 1 to 5 players aged 10 and over for 60-minute games. Available for € 49.90 at Ludum.fr

Photosynthesis: Grow Your Forest!

We stay in nature with photosynthesis, which offers us a construction game that is also very innovative! Unlike games of this style, you are not asked to build a city, but rather to grow trees on the site of a sunny island. Rather original and in the age of time, no?

This very strategic game, far from simple, therefore invites you to face the sunshine necessary for your trees to grow, but also to monitor your seed population and, in particular, to use the best positions to develop better than your opponent. Photosynthesis is very poetic and is again served up by stunning material for the price of the game. It’s a real breath of fresh air in the world of board games, with a theme that perfectly serves the game mechanics. We are fans!

Photosynthesis can be played by 2 to 4 players aged 10 and over for games of approx. 45 minutes. From € 35.90 at Ludum.fr

Little World of Warcraft: The classic in the world of Warcraft!

We no longer present Smallworld, a classic board game … just like we no longer present World of Warcraft, a juggernaut of video games. On the other hand, today we can present Small World of Warcraft, a particularly successful cross between the two worlds! Small World of Warcraft is a particularly successful port of the hit Blizzard game that will invite you to take control of the most famous races of the lands of Azeroth in order to establish their rule over the others.

What a wonderful choice to mix Smallworld with this universe. The two games could only work together perfectly … and it does. In addition, the material is very beautiful and very representative of the game world, which you will be happy to rediscover if you have played and repeated it like us. Shall we have a small instance ?!

Small World of Warcraft is played by 2 to 5 players, ages 10+, for games of around 90 minutes. Available for € 53.90 at Ludum.fr.

