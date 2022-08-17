Dendro is a brand new ingredient that might be added to Genshin Impression model 3.0, and varied new elemental reactions may be carried out on enemies. As a model new gameplay, the group loves to investigate unreleased components utilizing official footage from HoYoverse.

Primarily based on the latest official announcement relating to Dendro’s elemental response to outdated Sumeru teasers, gamers can discover many details in regards to the mentioned response though it’s but to be launched in-game. This text will embody 5 details about Dendro’s elemental reactions in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression 3.0: 5 distinctive details relating to Dendro elemental response

1. Dendro didn’t react to Geo/Cryo/Anemo

Among the many six different components in Genshin Impression, there might be no elemental reactions between Dendro and the three different components that are Geo, Anemo, and Cryo.

Whereas there is no such thing as a official assertion relating to the difficulty, the newest Genshin Impression Particular Program along with the Sumeru Journey Journal Quantity 1 has not revealed any footage or details about Dendro with the three talked about components.

Thus, it may be concluded that model 3.0 is not going to characteristic any elemental reactions between Dendro and Geo/Anemo/Cryo, or it is probably not added completely.

2. Two ingredient statuses can coexist

PAUSE.didnt a showcase earlier than additionally had like🍃+❄️+💧/⚡ and it did double reactions??? like Bloom AND Frozen?cuz Dendro and Cryo auras can co-exist in a single enemy.

Vacationers now know that Dendro is not going to have any response to Cryo, so one other principle states that Dendro and its elemental response can coexist with different components. Actually, it has been carried out in Genshin Impression with Electro-Charged response.

When enemies are Electro-Charged, avid gamers can set off one other response if a 3rd ingredient is utilized akin to Overload, Vaporize, and others. The identical system could also be utilized alongside Dendro reactions and different older elemental reactions.

3. Burning is the primary Dendro response

New gamers could not have realized it, however one among Dendro’s elemental reactions was added to the sport on the very first day it was launched.

Burning is the primary Dendro response within the sport. Gamers can set off it by attacking a Dendro Slime with Pyro or when an energetic character is attacked by a Dendro Samachurl.

4. Bloom is essentially the most distinctive response

Bloom may be triggered by Dendro and Hydro (Picture through HoYoverse)

Bloom is arguably essentially the most distinctive response to Dendro. It requires two phases of reactions to be efficient. First, opponents have to be affected by each Hydro and Dendro to provide a Dendro Core. The seed then must react with one other ingredient to be efficient and offers harm to the enemies.

5. Dendro Cores most quantity

Dendro Core explode after hit most quantity on the sphere (Picture through HoYoverse)

Within the official 3.0 livestream, the builders claimed that there might be a cap on the variety of Dendro Cores on the sphere. When gamers exceed the cap or after a time frame, the Dendro Cores will explode and deal AoE Dendro harm.

Primarily based on the footage from the Particular Program, Vacationers can see that the cores cap at a most of two Dendro Cores. When the third core spawns, the oldest Dendro Core will explode.

Dendro might be added to Genshin Impression model 3.0 on August 24 after the upkeep replace is completed. The primary 5-star Dendro character, Tighnari, can even have his want banner obtainable for gamers to tug.