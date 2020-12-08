5 co-op board games to give away with no hesitation

2020 was a complicated year: the epidemic, the distance, the limits, what should be remembered from that dark period? Humanity has never been so united in the face of one thing! Recent events have shown that working together is the best defense and the best way to protect yourself from danger. However, this general mutual aid, this cooperation must be sustained and continued in order to fully overcome the threat that looms over us every day. So how can this new understanding and calling to work together be stimulated? 3 years ago we looked for games that could ruin a sacred friendship and we found many. This time we were looking for the opposite, that is, games that can strengthen friendships or create new ones, and the solution comes from board games! Of course we asked the Ludum.fr team to come up with a selection of cooperative board games that could be good gift ideas for Christmas 2020!

Pandemic, fight together for the survival of the human species!

The world is plagued by 4 planetary epidemics that are spreading at breakneck speed! You can only defeat them together, the fate of humanity is in your hands. You are the last bulwark on earth and have to fight 4 viruses at the same time. To save us you will have to collect 4 cards of the same suit by wandering the world in search of research centers.

Viruses spread throughout the game and contaminate the deck with infection cards. Time is on your side, cities are falling one by one and contaminating each other! Combine 4 cards of the same color for each disease, stop epidemics and save the world! Pandemic plunges from start to finish in a chaotic world that only you can save!

Pandemic is played by 2 to 4 players aged 15 and over for games of approx. 45 minutes. A game for € 35.90 available here.

The mind coordinate your mind!

What’s the use of working together if you’re not on the same page? In The Mind, your mind has to work. Synchronize your thoughts and learn to trust yourself to achieve victory! In The Mind, silence is the key word. You need to communicate through the mind and rely on you to advance in the game. Each player has a hand of cards from 1 to 100, to which he adds a card each round. More.

This is where the real telepathy begins: players have to discard cards in ascending order to reach 100 and without saying a word to each other, but be careful, any bad card will cause you to lose lives. In the event of a telepathy error (a recurring problem with a poor 4G brain connection), Shuriken cards can be played, giving you a chance not to make a mistake! The Golden Ace is rarely wrong. The Mind is a really addicting game that will teach you how to outdo yourself and maximize your brain’s capabilities!

The Mind is suitable for 2 to 4 players, ages 8+, for games of around 25 minutes. A game for € 11.90 right there.

Top ten between fun and collaboration!

Cooperate or laugh? And why not both! This is how the Top Ten makes the difference and is one of the biggest boxes in the last few months! Fun, jokes, co-op, what more do you want? The principle of the game is brilliant, the “Cap’ten” gives a situation card and the other players are assigned a card in the range from 1 to 10, which corresponds to the scale of their answer.

Each player has to give an answer to the given situation according to the number of his card so that the “Cap’ten” can find the ascending order of the answers and thus keep his tokens! Every mistake leads to the loss of a token. After 5 rounds the game ends and if you still have chips, the game is won! Between laughter and stormy reactions, Top Ten is a pure moment of happiness that can be enjoyed without moderation!

The top ten are played by 4 to 9 players, ages 14+, for games of around 30 minutes. A game available here for € 17.90.

Paris 1889, working together can be a risky bet!

If you really want to test your cooperation skills, this game is perfect for you! You win together or you lose together, but then Paris falls with you! The horror expands its hold on Paris, this heartless monster is gradually taking control of the city, you are the only ones who recognize it and you embark on an adventure with the aim of counteracting it! The goal is to defeat the abomination by progressing in the game and restoring the 6 power rings of this monster without it catching up with you!

Each of you will get lost in Paris, describing important places that only you can see! If you manage to find the right images, your search will continue until you find enough force rings to block the abomination, or it grabs you and kills you, losing the game. Cooperation is your only ally in this dangerous quest. Paris is counting on you. Don’t let them down.

Paris 1889 is played by 3 to 6 players, ages 16+, for games of around 20 minutes. A game for € 29.90 right there.

La Marche Du Crab, march or die!

Cooperation has never made so much sense, you make progress together! You have to keep your fellow crab mates from polluting the beaches while keeping an eye out for the evil crabs! In La Marche du Crab you will have to rescue your trash stuck crab friends, but to move forward you will need to coordinate without speaking to each other. In fact, you control the same pawn, only one can move horizontally and the other move vertically.

In each round, players place a cake to give information and block that direction. If you run into a cake, you will lose shrimp. If you lose too many shrimp, the game is lost. However, if you save 8 crabs, the game is over! A real cooperation game where you have to go beyond words to understand each other!

The Crab Walk is only played with 2 players aged 8 and over for games of approx. 15 minutes. A game for € 11.90 available here.

In order to ? How can you better test your affinities? If you want even more, do not hesitate to read the top 25 best cooperation games for Christmas 2020 from our colleagues at Ludum.fr!