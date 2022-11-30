5 cars Joe Biden’s Secret Service rented in Nantucket burst into flames a day after they were returned: report

President Joe Biden.MANDEL NGAN/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

5 vehicles rented by the Secret Service in Nantucket burst into flames a day after being returned.

The vehicles had been utilized by Secret Service brokers throughout President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving journey.

Neither Biden nor his household rode within the vehicles throughout the journey, a Secret Service spokesman informed NBC.

5 vehicles rented by the Secret Service for President Joe Biden’s Nantucket journey burst into flames on the Nantucket Memorial Airport early Monday morning, per media studies.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, informed NBC10 Boston the autos had been rented from a Hertz outlet on the Nantucket Memorial Airport. Neither Biden nor his household had been within the autos throughout their Thanksgiving journey in Nantucket, Guglielmi stated, however the vehicles had been utilized by brokers.

Guglielmi informed NBC10 there have been no points with the autos whereas they had been getting used.

The fireplace occurred lower than a day after the company returned the vehicles, reported The Nantucket Present. 5 vehicles had been closely broken within the fireplace and towed away, the outlet reported — together with a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, a Ford Expedition, a Jeep Gladiator, and an Infiniti QX80.

The media outlet obtained footage of what gave the impression to be a blaze engulfing a number of vehicles within the car parking zone.

Pictures of the gutted vehicles had been shared on the Nantucket Memorial Airport’s Twitter account. The airport confirmed a hearth had occurred within the rental automotive space.

Representatives on the Secret Service and the Nantucket Police Division didn’t instantly return Insider’s requests for remark.

