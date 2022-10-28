5 better tacklers than Sergio Ramos in FIFA 23

Sergio Ramos was once the 2nd finest centre-back in FIFA 22, however now in FIFA 23, EA has downgraded him massively.

Ramos joined PSG in 2021 on a free switch. On account of his extreme damage points, he struggled to keep up his health and type, which is why EA has diminished his ranking by 4 factors, bringing it right down to 84. He’s nonetheless among the many prime 20 centre-backs in FIFA 23.

His Tempo, Physicality, and Protection obtained a serious nerf, degrading his Tempo from 70 to 61, Physicality from 84 to 77, and Protection from 88 to 83. His potential to sort out stays finest amongst defenders, with a Sliding Deal with ranking of 83 and a Standing Deal with ranking of 82.

Gamers which have increased defensive attributes than Ramos in FIFA 23

1) Virgil van Dijk

Proper-footed Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk is part of Liverpool within the Premier League. His ability strikes ranking is 2 stars, whereas his Weak Foot ranking is three stars. His Workrate stands at medium/excessive.

His general ranking is 90 in FIFA 23. He’s one of the best defender within the recreation with unbelievable defensive statistics of 91. He outperformed Ramos in tackles and interceptions with a ranking of 92 for Standing Deal with and 86 for Sliding Deal with, respectively. His different attributes are 86 Bodily, 72 Dribbling, 71 Passing and 60 Capturing.

He’s among the many prime 10 gamers in FIFA 23. Along with his excellent defending abilities, together with Energy of 93 and Tempo of 81, Virgil is able to dealing with even one of the best attackers within the recreation, making him a more sensible choice than Ramos.

2) Marquinhos

Marquinhos FIFA 23 card ranking (Picture through EA Sports activities)

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos, 28, performs for Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1, as a right-footed centre-back. His Talent Strikes and Weak Foot ranking stands at 3 stars, along with his Workrate being medium/excessive.

Marquinhos has routinely carried out for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013. By way of technical proficiency, he’s among the many prime defensive gamers. His general ranking is 88, with a possible of rising to 90. He is a superb defender with a Protection ranking of 89. His tackles are efficient with a ranking of 89 for each Sliding and Standing Tackles. Marquinhos takes over Ramos in varied parameters, particularly tackling.

3) Niklas Sule

Niklas Sule FIFA 23 card ranking (Picture through EA Sports activities)

Niklas Sule performs for each the German nationwide group and Borussia Dortmund. For granted-footed center-back, his Weak Foot and Talent Strikes ranking each stand at 3 stars. His attacking and defensive workrate each being medium.

His general ranking in FIFA 23 is 85. He is a perfect defender along with his Interception ranking at 81. Niklas’s Standing sort out is 89 and Sliding sort out is 87. Together with Energy ranking of 94, he can block any attacker and safe the line of defense. His different attributes contains 83 Bodily, 71 Tempo, 66 Passing, 59 Dribbling and 48 Capturing. Whereas Niklas takes over different protection stats, Ramos nonetheless beats him relating to tackling.

4) Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegalese right-footed defender Kalidou Koulibaly plying his commerce for Chelsea within the Premier League. His Weak Foot ranking is 4 stars, whereas his Talent Strikes ranking is 2. His Workrate stands at medium/excessive.

Koulibaly is a superb defender with nice Tempo, Protection, and Bodily traits. His general ranking is 87. He is likely one of the strongest centre-backs in FIFA 23 along with his Energy rated at 94 and is superb at tackling the ball out of possesion from the opponents. Sliding Deal with ranking of 86 and Standing Deal with ranking of 89 make him probably the greatest tacklers within the recreation. Dribbling previous him within the recreation can also be a problem for opponents as he has an interception ranking of 85. With him out-performing Ramos in areas equivalent to tempo and protection, Kalidou turns into an asset to have in your group.

5) Fabinho

Fabinho FIFA 23 card ranking (Picture through EA Sports activities)

28 yr outdated proper footed Brazillian defensive midfielder Fabinho, performs for Premier League membership Liverpool, with a 3 – star Talent Strikes ranking and a couple of – star Weak Foot ranking. His Workrate stands at a medium/excessive.

He has an general ranking of 87 with a possible ceiling of 88. His attributes completely mirror his place, with 86 Protection, 83 Physicality, 78 Passing, and 77 Dribbling. Fabinho excels at one-on-one duels, with Standing Deal with ranking of 88 and Sliding Deal with ranking of 86. He’s an distinctive defender who beats Ramos in lots of areas together with tackles.



