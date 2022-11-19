5 best Valorant pros who played Phoenix in VCT 2022

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is among the many most acknowledged and prestigious tournaments within the Valorant Universe. In a bid to compete for the coveted Valorant Champions title whereas stamping their authority as the perfect workforce on this planet, 16 of the highest professionals from internationally converge and compete towards each other.

When the sport debuted again in 2020, Phoenix was some of the well-known and recognizable brokers in Valorant and was a preferred selection for many gamers. Nonetheless, his choose fee has decreased drastically in latest instances. Phoenix is an aggressive participant with the flexibility to govern flames on the battlefield and heal himself with them. Because of his potent talents equivalent to Curveballs, Hothands, Blaze, and Run-it-back final, his flaming equipment is especially unbelievable on the offensive.

His choose fee in VCT is at a naked minimal, however some professional gamers have proven that he might be efficient on the large stage.

Finest Pheonix performs by Valorant execs in VCT 2022

1. Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Presently enjoying for Karmine Corp., the Belgian/Moroccan participant Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom is a former Counter-Strike: World Offensive participant who competed for a lot of famend organizations.

He began Valorant professionally from the beta model onwards and due to his insane one-taps, earned the nicknames “Headshot machine” and “One-Faucet-God”. He principally performed Dualist for the workforce and used Phoenix within the ascend map throughout VCT 2022. Repeatedly successful the MVP with the Agent, he displayed some unimaginable abilities utilizing Phoenix within the Group phases of the competitors. He is a superb IGL (in-game chief) who can place his squad for speedy executions exactly, and even managed to clutch onto a number of vital rounds.

2. Victor ‘Victor’ Wong

American participant Victor “Victor” Wong is a present member of the NRG workforce. He started his esports profession on the age of 18 and entered the world of Valorant in 2020 after quitting CS:GO. Previous to altering his identify to Victor in March 2021, he performed below the moniker “meals” and was the primary individual to attain radiant rank. He has previously performed for a lot of groups, together with OpTic Gaming, T1, and Crew Envy.

He primarily performs Dualist for the workforce. In VCT 2022, he and his former workforce, OpTic Gaming, completed second. He performed Phoenix on the Haven map within the match towards XSET within the Higher Semifinals of the VCT 2022 and displayed his extremely aggressive strikes with the Agent.

3. Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a Canadian participant who was born in Morocco and is presently an inactive member of TSM. Subroza is a participant who has held a agency place within the Valorant group whereas being a widely known streamer.

Taoufik is a flexible participant and might tackle a number of roles equivalent to Dualist, Initiator, and Controller. He served as a pillar for the TSM workforce and in 2021, it grew to become one of many prime Valorant groups on the North American circuit. In VCT NA stage 2: Challengers’ match towards XSET, Subroza performed Phoenix on the Haven Map and displayed magnificent abilities, being the workforce’s MVP. Nonetheless, they misplaced and didn’t qualify for the VCT Masters.

4. Kelden “Boostio” Pupello

American gamer Kelden “Boostio” Pupello is at the moment competing with Evil Geniuses. He used to play Overwatch, most prominently for Skyfoxes. After shifting to Valorant, he was a part of the EUnited, Cunning, and Spacestation Gaming rosters.

Boostio primarily performs a Dualist function for the workforce. He primarily performs Jett, Chamber, and Phoenix. Within the Higher Quarterfinals of VCT NA: Final likelihood qualifiers, towards FaZe Clan, he performed Pheonix on the Ascend Map and was glorious with the Agent, demonstrating aggressive strikes whereas aiding the workforce in coming into the positioning. However they misplaced and didn’t qualify for the VCT 2022.

5. Itthirit ‘foxz’ Ngamsaard

Thai skilled Valo participant Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard is at the moment competing with Talon Esports. With Counter-Strike: World Offensive, foxz began his esports profession in 2017 and after competing on the Thai CS:GO circuit for 3 years, he retired and switched to Valorant. He’s a former member of XERXIA Esports and was the IGL of the workforce.

He principally serves because the workforce’s Initiator, however when required, may play the Dualist function. Within the Group stage of Valorant Champions 2022 towards XSET, foxz performed Phoenix on the Fracture map. He was in correct management of the agent and made essential requires the workforce to advance.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



