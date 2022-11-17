5 best Valorant pros who played Brimstone in VCT 2022

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is essentially the most prestigious S-tier event in Valorant. 16 prime rosters from everywhere in the world qualify to compete in opposition to one another to develop into the world’s finest workforce by buying the Valorant Champions’ crown.

To get to the highest, groups have to play in coordination and have the final word agent synergy amongst themselves. The Controller is a really essential function within the sport, and Brimstone is one such Agent from the category who helps the workforce obtain victory.

He is among the most interesting Controllers within the sport due to his Smokescreen, which may assist your entire workforce in coming into or defending a web site, his Stim Beacon, which confers RapidFire and aids in holding down and even attempting to breach a web site, and his Final, which may change the sport altogether by profitable in tight conditions.

Some professional gamers confirmed superior gameplay with the heroic previous man in VCT 2022.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the author’s views.

5 finest Valorant professionals who selected to play Brimstone at VCT 2022

1) Jake “Boaster” Howlett

British gamer Jake “Boaster” Howlett, 27-year-old, now competes with Fnatic and is presently the captain of the workforce. He previously performed Counter-Strike: World Offensive for numerous totally different British groups.

He excels in taking part in Controller Brokers in Valorant like Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. His sport sense may be very exact, with completely excellent timing for utilizing a smokescreen whereas coming into a web site to dam the opposition’s imaginative and prescient. He’s astute sufficient to make the suitable selections that can assist the workforce win in tight conditions.

In VCT 2022, they positioned fifth or sixth, however he acquired this far due to his capacity to work along with his teammates and again them up along with his Controller experience.

2) Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

20-year-old South Korean Valorant participant Kim “Mako” Myeong-kwan is presently a member of the Korean workforce DRX. Mako started his gaming profession in 2021, and up to now two years, he has already participated in numerous groups, together with DRX, Imaginative and prescient Strikers, and Tubeple Gaming.

DRX was ranked third in VCT 2022. Mako confirmed some insane abilities with Brimstone within the decrease bracket ultimate in opposition to OpTic gaming. He’s a really dependable participant and has nice environmental consciousness, which makes him among the best professionals who excels when taking part in the Controller.

3) Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen is a 22-year-old esports skilled who earlier represented OpTic Gaming in North America. On the very younger age of 14, Marved began his profession. He left Counter-Strike: World Offensive in early 2020 and selected to give attention to his career in Valorant.

He not too long ago introduced that he could be taking a break from the aggressive scene as a result of the previous 12 months has been too exhausting for him.

He’s an impressive assist participant for the workforce and performs Controller Brokers like Brimstone, Omen, and Astra. He has insane sport data that lets him perceive easy methods to use Brimstone’s utility skills to profit his workforce, and continuously drops smoke in strategic areas with exact timing.

4) Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov

The Ukrainian participant Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov is presently taking part in with Natus Vincere. He’s a former skilled Counter-Strike: World Offensive participant and has spent over 15 years in a number of organizations.

He’s a former member of FunPlus Phoenix and completed fourth within the VCT 2022. He was the IGL (in-game chief) and performed the supporting function within the workforce. He’s nice with Controller Brokers like Brimstone and Omen, and Initiators like Fade and KAY/O.

He confirmed some nice performs in VCT 2022 with Brimstone that helped his workforce succeed. He’s a really skilled participant who can overcome tight conditions by correctly coordinating along with his teammates.

5) Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Brazilian skilled Valorant participant Bryan “pANcada” Luna is presently a member of Sentinels. He has represented numerous groups, together with B4 Esports, Stars Horizon, and LOUD since his Valorant debut with TERROR.NET in July 2020. He received the VCT 2022 with LOUD, together with many different top-tier tournaments earlier on.

He prefers to play Controller Brokers – Brimstone, Omen, and Viper – for the workforce and excels in that space. His data of maps and roles makes him an awesome participant and helps the workforce to proceed ahead by blocking the enemy’s imaginative and prescient and clearing tight angles. He’s one of the best in clutch conditions and flicks.



