5 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss (November 2022)

Genshin Affect began a brand new part of Spiral Abyss on November 16, 2022, and it modified the enemy lineup for Flooring 11 and Flooring 12.

The builders have actually tried to make this new Spiral Abyss lineup tough for the gamers. These with a restricted roster can have a tricky time in the event that they have not invested sufficient time to construct their characters. Within the up to date model, they should face annoying enemies resembling Aeonblight Drake, Thundering Manifestation, Dendro Hypostasis, and lots of extra.

Since Flooring 12 would be the most troublesome to cope with, this Genshin Affect article will define the 5 greatest groups to make use of in Spiral Abyss 3.2.

Be aware: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author.

Greatest crew compositions for the up to date Spiral Abyss 3.2 in Genshin Affect

1) Nahida Worsen

Gamers can pair Yae Miko and Nahida to create a response crew in Genshin Affect. Because the latter applies an excessive amount of Dendro to enemies, ensure that so as to add one other Electro character resembling Fischl to deal some off-field harm. The final spot may be crammed by a healer, ideally Jean.

Nahida lately appeared in Genshin Affect 3.2, so there is a good probability many have already acquired her from the banners. She’s arguably the very best Dendro enabler within the recreation proper now. Therefore, it is no shock that she has her personal area of interest that may assist clear the up to date Spiral Abyss.

2) Raiden Nationwide

Genshin Affect gamers who clear the Spiral Abyss frequently know that the Raiden Nationwide is a well-liked meta crew with a constant success report. Unsurprisingly, this crew could be very usable on Flooring 11 and 12 of the up to date Spiral Abyss.

Probably the greatest issues about this crew is how straightforward it’s to construct. It solely makes use of one 5-star character, i.e. Raiden Shogun. The remaining three are all 4-stars and are straightforward to acquire in Genshin Affect. This makes the roster extremely favorable for free-to-play gamers, who will probably have a restricted pool of 5-star characters to create groups with.

3) Ayaka Freeze

The Ayaka Freeze is an up to date model of the outdated Freeze crew and remains to be efficient within the newly up to date Spiral Abyss. Being one of the fan-favorite characters, it’s protected to imagine that many within the Genshin Affect group have Kamisato Ayaka of their account. They’ll get a second Cryo character to get the Cryo Elemental Resonance to extend Crit stats for your entire crew.

Ayaka will get assist from the next characters:

Kazuha – For crowd management (may use Venti)

Diona – To supply therapeutic and protect

Mona – Hydro software and buffer (may be subbed with Kokomi)

Whereas it could not appear to be it, this crew is able to clearing the primary half of Flooring 12. Make sure that to keep away from utilizing Diona’s protect when preventing in opposition to Shadowy Husks.

4) Yoimiya Vaporize (Double Geo)

Thunder Manifestation is an annoying nimble boss to combat in Genshin Affect 3.2’s Spiral Abyss. That is why it is suggested to make use of characters like Yoimiya who’re greatest recognized for taking down single-target enemies.

The 2 most essential members of this crew are Yoimiya and Zhongli. The previous is the principle DPS, and the latter makes use of his strong shields to guard lively characters. Make sure that to make use of this crew within the second half of Flooring 12 to keep away from the Shadowy Husks.

Since it is a vaporize crew, it is essential to have Hydro items like Xingqiu or Yelan. The final character must be Geo to get Geo Resonance buff the place the lively character protected by protect can deal 15% addtional DMG. Yunjin is a well-liked fashionable alternative for the final spot, however gamers may go for Albedo.

5) Mono Geo

This can be a easy but very sturdy crew composition for the up to date Spiral Abyss in Genshin Affect. Arataki Itto and Albedo are the principle harm sellers, whereas the opposite two will present distinctive assist. Gorou is a buffer and likewise permits the Mono Geo crew, whereas Zhongli gives indestructible shields.

Because the roster makes use of an irreplaceable character as a protect, it can’t be used for the primary half of Flooring 12. Nonetheless, it’s glorious for clearing all of the enemies on the second half of the ground.



