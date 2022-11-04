5 best team comps for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a wonderful character who works on a wide range of staff comps that desire a top-tier Dendro unit in Genshin Affect 3.2 and onward. Unsurprisingly, which means there isn’t a scarcity of viable groups that gamers can use, however a few of them are certain to be higher than others.

This checklist will spotlight some in style staff comps that function Nahida in Genshin Affect. There will probably be some range in these choices, with some entries referencing potential substitutes. In any case, not each participant will realistically have each 5-star character provided in these ideas.

It is usually price noting that this checklist solely contains teammates that have been launched in Genshin Affect 3.2. No nice synergy from future characters will probably be referenced right here.

5 glorious staff comps that includes Nahida in Genshin Affect 3.2

1) Yelan + Kazuha + Kuki Shinobu

A Hyperbloom instance (Picture through HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom staff comps are fairly glorious in Genshin Affect 3.2, and Nahida suits in naturally with the staff. She applies Dendro effortlessly and offers nice injury in her personal proper. Her teammates right here assist allow Hyperbloom with:

Yelan spams Hydro software through her Elemental Burst

Kuki Shinobu can set off Hyperbloom and heal the staff

Kazuha is an all-around glorious Anemo character and may buff the staff’s Elemental DMG

If you happen to lack Yelan, then Xingqiu can slot in nicely. Changing Kazuha with Sucrose can be advantageous for F2P gamers. Alternatively, you may as well change Kuki Shinobu with Raiden Shogun in case you desire her qualities over Kuki Shinobu’s therapeutic.

2) Nilou + Kokomi + Xingqiu

A Nilou Bloom staff in Genshin Affect (Picture through HoYoverse)

Nilou groups are fairly restricted for essentially the most half, as they usually succeed greatest with simply Hydro and Dendro characters. On this case, Nahida is a wonderful Dendro character that helps allow Nilou’s distinctive playstyle.

Kokomi is the most effective healer within the sport and is a significant a part of holding this staff alive via its Bloom shenanigans. Barbara is a suitable substitute in case you lack Kokomi. Equally, Xingqiu helps cut back the injury taken from all of the Blooms taking place whereas making use of the straightforward Hydro software on the identical time.

Yelan may change Xingqiu in case you’re assured that you simply will not take a lot injury. It’s not suggested to interchange Kokomi with a non-healer since this staff will take loads of injury as is.

3) Yae Miko + Kazuha + Fischl

A Quicken instance (Picture through HoYoverse)

Quicken groups are additionally viable with Nahida. If you happen to lack Yae Miko, you should use Beidou. Equally, Sucrose could be a advantageous substitute for individuals who lack Kazuha. Each Yae Miko and Fischl apply a straightforward off-field Electro DMG that’s instrumental in creating Quicken Elemental Reactions.

Nahida applies Dendro, whereas Kazuha is a wonderful all-around character that does not intervene with the response since Anemo does not react with Dendro. Nahida can be the on-field DPS unit on this staff and recurrently makes use of her Regular and Charged Assaults alongside her Elemental Talent and Burst.

4) Yelan + Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu

One other Hyperbloom instance (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon can work nicely with different Archons. A very good instance can be teaming up with Raiden Shogun and two glorious characters who can simply apply Hydro. Yelan and Xingqiu are good choices since they’re normally the go-to decisions for a staff comp that wants easy Hydro software.

Nahida then wants to make use of her Elemental Talent or Burst to set off Bloom, after which Raiden Shogun’s Electro will set off Hyperbloom. The timing is not too strict, and most gamers can simply manipulate when Hyperbloom is triggered since all the characters’ talents listed below are predictable when their parts are used.

5) Bennett + Ganyu + Zhongli

The ultimate Genshin Affect staff on this checklist (Picture through HoYoverse)

This staff works a lot better than one would possibly assume. Nahida’s Seed of Skandha will set off upon any Elemental Response to create Tri-Karma Purification. The Burning and Soften reactions are extremely helpful on this staff, as each do fixed injury to most enemies in Genshin Affect.

Bennett is a top-tier assist who applies Pyro, whereas Ganyu is a wonderful Cryo DPS who triggers Soften. Zhongli creates nice shields, as standard, offering some much-needed maintain for this staff.

Be aware: Some features of this text are subjective.

