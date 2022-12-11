5 best TCG cards and how to get them in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impression’s Genius Invocation TCG is a well-liked new recreation with many attention-grabbing playing cards, however just some could be thought of one of the best inside the metagame. The aggressive scene remains to be very younger, so there’s nonetheless loads of time for a full meta to develop.

Till then, the next 5 entries are shaping as much as be a number of the finest choices on this recreation mode. Notice that this record solely comprises playing cards as much as Genshin Impression 3.3, that means that something that debuts afterward will not seem right here.

How one can get 5 of one of the best TCG playing cards in Genshin Impression

5) Strategize

Strategize is a basic card with a ton of potential (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s what it’s best to learn about Strategize in Genshin Impression:

Impact: Draw 2 playing cards at the price of one matching cube.

Draw 2 playing cards at the price of one matching cube. Easy methods to get it: One copy comes from the Genius Invocation TCG starter deck, and the opposite is bought by Prince for 500 Fortunate Cash

Most decks will admire the flexibility to attract two playing cards for only a single die. Comparable results in different TCGs are sometimes thought of game-breaking, so Genshin Impression’s Strategize is one thing it’s best to keep watch over within the Genius Invocation TCG.

4) Ship Off

Ship Off is usually a big a part of deciding sure matchups (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

These are the necessary particulars for Genshin Impression’s Ship Off card:

Impact: Select one Summon on the opposing aspect and destroy it at the price of two unaligned cube.

Select one Summon on the opposing aspect and destroy it at the price of two unaligned cube. Easy methods to get it: One copy comes from the Genius Invocation TCG starter deck, and the opposite is bought by Prince for 500 Fortunate Cash

A few of the finest playing cards on this recreation mode contain summons. Examples embody:

With the ability to destroy any summon is a improbable capability, particularly for one thing as simple to acquire as Ship Off.

3) Mona

Mona has the makings to be meta staple (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Mona’s card data contains the next:

Well being: 10

10 Ingredient: Hydro

Hydro Faction: Mondstadt

Mondstadt Weapon: Catalyst

Catalyst Regular Assault: Offers 1 Hydro DMG at the price of one Hydro cube and two unaligned cube

Offers 1 Hydro DMG at the price of one Hydro cube and two unaligned cube Elemental Talent: Offers 1 Hydro DMG and summons a Reflection, which decreases injury towards your energetic character by 1. It solely has one use. This ability prices three Hydro cube.

Offers 1 Hydro DMG and summons a Reflection, which decreases injury towards your energetic character by 1. It solely has one use. This ability prices three Hydro cube. Elemental Burst: Offers 4 Hydro DMG and creates an Illusory Bubble, which doubles the ability injury on this goal as soon as. This expertise prices three Hydro cube and three Vitality.

Offers 4 Hydro DMG and creates an Illusory Bubble, which doubles the ability injury on this goal as soon as. This expertise prices three Hydro cube and three Vitality. Passive: If Mona is your energetic character, switching to a unique character counts as a Quick Motion reasonably than a Fight Motion.

Mona has a number of good traits. Her Elemental Talent decreases injury, her Elemental Burst has the potential to allow you to deal huge injury, and her Passive helps you to keep away from shedding a flip when switching.

Finally, she’s an incredible character that each Genshin Impression participant ought to contemplate getting.

Easy methods to get Mona in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Mona in a Pleasant Fracas.

2) Yoimiya

Yoimiya has nice synergize with loads of different characters (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s what it’s best to know in regards to the Yoimiya TCG card in Genshin Impression:

Well being: 10

10 Ingredient: Pyro

Pyro Faction: Inazuma

Inazuma Weapon: Bow

Bow Regular Assault: Offers 2 Bodily DMG at the price of one Pyro cube and two unaligned cube

Offers 2 Bodily DMG at the price of one Pyro cube and two unaligned cube Elemental Talent: Yoimiya will get Niwabki Enshou, which makes their Regular Assaults deal +1 DMG and all of their Bodily DMG turns into Pyro DMG. It has two makes use of. This ability prices one Pyro cube.

Yoimiya will get Niwabki Enshou, which makes their Regular Assaults deal +1 DMG and all of their Bodily DMG turns into Pyro DMG. It has two makes use of. This ability prices one Pyro cube. Elemental Burst: Offers 3 Pyro DMG and creates an Aurorus Blaze, which offers 1 Pyro DMG every time any character aside from Yoimiya makes use of a Talent. Aurorus Blaze lasts for 2 rounds. This expertise prices three Pyro cube and two Vitality.

Yoimiya is a really sturdy choice, even when she lacks a Passive. Genshin Impression gamers have discovered nice success along with her alongside Ayaka, Xingqiu, and different sturdy playing cards.

Easy methods to get Yoimiya in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Yoimiya in a Friendy Fracas.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

The necessary Ayaka TCG data contains the next:

Well being: 10

10 Ingredient: Cryo

Cryo Faction: Inazuma

Inazuma Weapon: Sword

Sword Regular Assault: Offers 2 Bodily DMG at the price of Cryo cube and one unaligned cube

Offers 2 Bodily DMG at the price of Cryo cube and one unaligned cube Elemental Talent: Offers 3 Cryo DMG at the price of three Cryo cube.

Offers 3 Cryo DMG at the price of three Cryo cube. Elemental Burst: Offers 4 Cryo DMG and summons a Frostflake Seki no To, which has two makes use of and offers 2 Cryo DMG on the finish of every flip. This prices three Cryo Cube and three Vitality.

Offers 4 Cryo DMG and summons a Frostflake Seki no To, which has two makes use of and offers 2 Cryo DMG on the finish of every flip. This prices three Cryo Cube and three Vitality. Passive: Ayaka converts her Bodily DMG to Cryo DMG when she turns into the energetic character.

There isn’t any scarcity of Ayaka sweeps floating round on-line proper now. Many Genshin Impression gamers are discovering unbelievable success with Ayaka within the Genius Invocation TCG proper now, oftentimes with Yoimiya, Bennett, and different standard help playing cards.

Easy methods to get Kamisato Ayaka in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Kamisato Ayaka in a Friendy Fracas.

Notice: Some facets of this text are subjective.

