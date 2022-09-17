Shooting games may come in many different formats, but very few shooter titles offer an effective mix of fun and hardcore gunshot thrills that tactical shooters do. Tactical shooters are a subgenre of shooter games that come in both first-person as well as third-person modes.

Time and again, they not only test the gamers’ patience but also demand certain strategic know-how, sharp eyes, attention to detail, and the ability to function as a vital cog within a squad during difficult encounters.

Tactical shooters are all about precision shooting, effective communication with teammates, and high intensity combat. Keeping these aspects in mind, here are a few tactical shooters that are incredibly fun to play with friends in 2022.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

5 tactical shooters to enjoy alongside friends

1) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developer: Valve Corporation

Valve Corporation Released on: 21 August 2012

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, popularly known as CS: GO, is a tactical shooter that places heavy emphasis on pinpoint accurate shooting and crisp movement. But to succeed in this particular FPS title, players need to have a deep knowledge about different types of weapons available in-game.

Any list of tactical shooters feels incomplete without CS: GO. It’s one of the most popular games out there and has been around for a decade now. CS:GO will likely dominate the genre for years to come.

It’s an FPS where teams are divided into two groups: Terrorists and Counter-terrorists. CS: GO has several intricately designed maps to play on, and this number keeps increasing with each passing year.

CS: GO generally requires quick reflexes and steady aim. although knowing where the enemy is heading next is half the battle. It’s a game about outwitting one’s opponents as much as it is about lethally accurate shooting.

2) Arma 3

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive Released on: 12 September 2013

Arma 3 is more than just a tactical shooter. It’s a full-blown military combat simulator that takes place in an open-world sandbox environment. Arma 3’s gameplay is intense, and it’s definitely not everybody’s cup of tea. However, for those who enjoy precision shooting, realism, and intricate team tactics, Arma 3 is the perfect choice.

Arma 3 has 40 different kinds of weapons in its arsenal with plenty of different attachments and customizable options. While most games have simple stances such as standing, crouching, or crawling, Arma 3 takes movement to another level and offers a whopping 15 different stances. The level of detail that Arma 3 provides is incredible, and it is arguably one of the best shooters ever made.

3) Squad

Developer: Offworld Industries

Offworld Industries Released on: 14 December 2015

Squad is a first-person shooter that truly manages to deliver the feeling of being in a warzone. It’s a massive 50 vs 50 tactical shooter that emulates real-time military scenarios. The game has been around for a while now and lays heavy emphasis on realism more than anything. Due to this, Squad is often considered to be a slow-paced tactical shooter.

However, Squad does manage to deliver a real-world military conflict scenario better than any other in the genre as it features an entire catalog of realistic maps, vehicles, and base-building components as well. Communication is key in Squad, and when an entire team comes together, it transforms into one of the most realistic modern-day military conflict recreations.

4) Escape from Tarkov

Developer: Battlestate Games

Battlestate Games Released on: 27 July 2017

Escape from Tarkov is a wonderfully made multiplayer survival shooter that is as adrenaline-pumping as it is anxiety-inducing. It’s a hardcore squad-based realistic FPS that forces plenty of close-quarter shock combat.

Beyond precise shooting skills, players also have to rely on subtle sights such as shadows and pay close attention to nearby sounds to spot enemies and kill them before they are even aware of your presence. Like Arma 3, Escape from Tarkov has a wide array of customizable weapons and loot on offer.

What makes Escape from Tarkov stand out is its scarcity of resources, and players have to manage their resources and pieces of equipment on a war footing.

5) Valorant

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Released on: 2 June 2020

Valorant is a 5 vs 5 team-based shooter that resembles Counter-Strike in its gameplay, with the added bonus of controlling characters with unique abilities. Each player gets to choose from one among 19 different Agents at the beginning of a match, and each Agent has a unique set of abilities in addition to gunplay, which adds an extra layer of fun to Valorant’s tactical shooting.

At the beginning of each round of the game’s classic Unrated mode, players spawn on two separate sides of the map and will have to attack or defend sites, making it vital to have a good locational sense in Valorant. The game is known for creating plenty of one-on-one duels, and most often, conflicts are sorted out in a jiffy in this fast-paced tactical shooter that relies heavily on precision shooting.



