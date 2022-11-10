5 best Spiral Abyss teams to build with Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is the latest 5-star character in Genshin Influence. She is likely one of the recreation’s strongest characters and will be an unimaginable addition to any workforce composition.

Nahida can simply carry her workforce by way of the Spiral Abyss, due to her capability to create tons of Dendro reactions. She can be a robust enabler for different sturdy foremost DPS carries. This permits her to suit into all kinds of groups.

Nahida can be one of the versatile characters in Genshin Influence, as she will be able to match into workforce compositions that use totally different Dendro reactions. From Worsen and Unfold to underutilized reactions like Burgeon and Burning, the character can carry out extremely properly in virtually the entire content material within the recreation.

Gamers who wish to clear the Spiral Abyss will certainly wish to give Nahida a attempt.

Word: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Burgeon, Bountiful Cores, and three different nice Spiral Abyss groups that includes Nahida in Genshin Influence

1) Burning (Nahida, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett)

This workforce is nice for dealing sustained harm to enemies in Genshin Influence’s Spiral Abyss. Nahida can set off the Burning response continuously, due to the mixed Pyro utility of Bennett and Xiangling, together with Kazuha’s highly effective Elemental Burst.

Burning’s synergy with Nahida’s extremely excessive Elemental Mastery will enable gamers to burn by way of even the tankiest enemies. Gamers will certainly wish to give this workforce a attempt in opposition to opponents who’re weak in opposition to Pyro.

2) Burgeon (Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma, Hydro, or Anemo flex)

This workforce is kind of straightforward to construct so long as gamers have Xingqiu and Thoma. Gamers utilizing it within the Spiral Abyss can generate tons of Dendro Cores to reap the benefits of considered one of Genshin Influence’s most underutilized reactions, Burgeon.

When Thoma’s Elemental Burst strikes a Dendro Core, it can rupture, dealing large harm to close by enemies. This may be an effective way to deal tons of AOE harm to a gaggle of enemies.

3) Reverse Soften (Cryo Foremost DPS/Nahida/Bennett/Kazuha or flex Anemo)

Reverse Soften is a workforce composition that may deal unimaginable quantities of harm in Genshin Influence. It may be a little bit tough to tug off, as gamers might want to mix each the Burning and Soften reactions.

Nonetheless, virtually any Cryo foremost DPS can make the most of this workforce to extend their harm considerably. It will probably make characters like Ganyu or Ayaka stronger than common.

4) Bountiful Cores (Nilou/Nahida/Yelan or Xingqiu/Barbara or Kokomi)

Nilou and Nahida appear to be constructed for one another. Nahida can provide Nilou the power to create tons of distinctive Bountiful Cores in battle. This permits gamers to devastate enemies with Dendro harm in a large AOE.

Bountiful Cores do big harm, that means gamers will have the ability to take down a number of foes directly. That is nice for clearing the Spiral Abyss shortly.

The one draw back to this workforce is the colossal self-damage from the Bountiful Cores. Nonetheless, this may be mitigated with Kokomi or Barbara.

5) Hyperbloom (Nahida/Raiden/Xingqiu/Kazuha)

Hyperbloom is likely one of the strongest groups in Genshin Influence. It’s extremely straightforward to make use of, due to the truth that virtually the entire harm comes from the Hyperbloom response.

Gamers will have the ability to preserve most of their characters safely off-field whereas Nahida creates Dendro Cores for Raiden Shogun to proc with the Hyperbloom response. This will deal insane harm to enemies.

Gamers who need a easy and simple Spiral Abyss clear will certainly wish to do this Genshin Influence workforce.

These are only a few of the Nahida groups that Genshin Influence gamers can use to clear the Spiral Abyss.

