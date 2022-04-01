5 Best Shows On Netflix That Give ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Vibes

The movie made by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek, has a lot of people in love with it.

A lot of people think the show is the best way to show how much you love someone. It’s also known for its satire.

The show ended its TV run in 2020 and is now available on Netflix.

These five shows are also great if you like Schitt’s Creek.

Ted Lasso Ted Lasso is a show that makes you feel good and leaves you with a good feeling. Schitt’s Creek fans also watch Ted Lasso, even though the main stories of both shows are very different. This is the reason why.

Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the main character, was first shown on Apple TV+ in 2020. Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, Voot, and Jio Cinema are all streaming it right now, as well.

Seinfeld It’s the second thing on this list. The show made by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld is often called “a show about nothing,” because most of its episodes don’t connect to each other and focus on everyday, boring things in life with a lot of laughter and sarcasm.

If you don’t want to watch Seinfeld for anything else, at least watch it for the laughs. On Netflix, it is now available to watch.

Arrested Development

When it comes to themes, Arrested Development is the obvious choice. Arrested Development and Schitt’s Creek are both about a rich family that loses everything and comes to understand the value of family and morals.

The show was made by Mitchell Hurwitz, and it focuses on the Bluth family and how they aren’t very close.

The show is currently being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.