5 best-selling Genshin Impact character banners as of 2022

Genshin Affect is an insanely worthwhile recreation with a bevy of character banners which have made a ton of cash as of 2022. This listing will spotlight a few of the best-selling character banners of all time. Something from 2020 and 2021 is honest recreation right here.

Be aware: This knowledge comes from Genshin Lab and solely accounts for Chinese language iOS gamers since there isn’t any aggregated knowledge for each banner on each system and area. All income numbers offered beneath are in USD.

These are the 5 best-selling Genshin Affect character banners within the Chinese language iOS market (2022)

5) Yelan and Xiao in model 2.7

Income: $32,177,144

The primary entry on this listing is Yelan’s debut and Xiao’s rerun in Genshin Affect 2.7. Paimon.moe knowledge reveals that almost all gamers pulled for Yelan over Xiao (254,472 Yelans vs. 96,915 Xiaos). Yelan is an unimaginable character within the present metagame and has a terrific design, so it is comprehensible why the income is that this excessive.

4) Raiden Shogun in model 2.1

Income: $33,020,905

Raiden Shogun’s debut banner in Genshin Affect 2.1 is one among two solo banners within the prime 5 best-sellers on this listing. The hype for the Electro Archon was by the roof, so it is no shock that she made a big impact when she lastly turned playable.

If this listing have been simply primarily based on the usual 21-day cycle, then this could have been the very best solo 5-star banner in Genshin Affect historical past and ranked third total.

3) Raiden Shogun and Kokomi reruns in model 2.5

Income: $33,560,259

The Raiden Shogun reveals up for the second time on this listing. It’s vital to say that she will even have one other banner in model 3.3. Her banner within the upcoming replace will possible do very nicely, though it’s going to solely be obtainable partway into 2022 earlier than ending in 2023.

Kokomi’s first banner was one of many worst-performing character banners in Genshin Affect historical past, solely making $7,020,975 in model 2.1. Paimon.moe knowledge suggests that almost all of gamers pulled for Raiden Shogun over Kokomi in Genshin Affect 2.5 (251,687 Raiden Shoguns vs. 67,235 Kokomis).

2) Nahida and Yoimiya in model 3.2

Income: $34,017,290

Nahida is the latest Archon to be launched in Genshin Affect, and her banner was an enormous success. Yoimiya was additionally having a rerun on the identical time, however Paimon.moe knowledge reveals that the overwhelming majority of gamers pulled for Nahida over Yoimiya (197,906 Nahidas vs. 14,404 Yoimiyas).

This gross sales determine is extraordinarily spectacular for a banner that solely lasted for 16 days quite than the standard 21 days. It’s value mentioning that Nahida and Yoimiya’s Occasion Needs have been the final ones to have concluded on the time of writing this text.

1) Ayaka rerun in model 2.6

Income: $35,939,066

It would shock new gamers that an Ayaka rerun could be primary. Nevertheless, there’s a very legitimate cause why she made far more cash than every other character banner within the recreation’s historical past.

Model 2.7 received delayed as a result of COVID lockdowns, which meant that model 2.6’s second section received prolonged. This rerun lasted for 42 days, which is double the size that each different banner acquired. This determine is barely a slight improve over Nahida’s debut, which lasted for 16 days.

