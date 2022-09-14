5 best recipes to cook in the game
Disney Dreamlight Valley is out right now via an early access release and still offers hours of fun. The brand new life-sim experience from developer Gameloft allows players to meet any familiar Disney characters in a new setting as they explore, cook, and craft to their heart’s content.
They can harvest various resources and ingredients as they explore the world and utilize many of them to cook various foods. There are quite a few recipes to discover and taste. With so many options available, which are worth trying out?
Here are 5 of the best recipes to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Note: All of these are 4-star or above recipes, making them some of the fanciest meals in the game.
1) Pan-Fried Angler Fish
The recipe calls for one Anglerfish, one potato, one tomato, and one zucchini. Select each ingredient and add it to the pot to cook them together. Anglerfish is a rare ingredient, but once obtained, you will be able to craft the most profitable recipe in the entire game. It sells for 2500 coins and is a 4-star recipe.
2) Arendellian Pickled Herring
It consists of one herring, one garlic, one lemon, one onion, and one spice. Grab each ingredient from the inventory and combine them in the pot. It restores a whooping 2100 energy and sells for 556 coins. It is a 5-star recipe
3) Bouillabaisse
This dish includes one shrimp, any two shellfish, one tomato, and any one vegetable. It sells for 671 Coins and is a 5-star recipe.
4) Peanut Butter Waffles
This one consists of one peanut, one wheat, one egg, and one milk bag. It is the highest-selling desert in the game at 978 coins. Waffles seem to be more in demand than the magnificent Aurora’s Cake. It is a 4-star recipe.
5) Souffle
This recipe is made up of one cheese, one egg, one milk bag, and one butter. It sells for 1200 coins and is a 4-star recipe.
It is interesting to note that many of these are real-life recipes carried over into the game. The iconic Ratatouille is a dish that features in the Disney movie of the same title. It can also be crafted using various vegetables, namely Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and a Herb.
How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Players can cook at a stove. The mechanics largely work like other games where one picks a bunch of ingredients and plops them into the cooking pot.
Experimenting with different ingredient combinations is crucial to see what works and what doesn’t. In the case of the former, successful endeavors result in players obtaining recipes that can be referred to while making them again. New ones can also be learned.
A star rating system determines how good the dish is, ranging from one to five stars. However, one might question the use of these dishes. Why consume them? This lets players regain Energy. Otherwise, they can be sold to Goofy for Star Coins or gifted to an NPC to improve their relationship with them.
There are dozens of recipes to uncover, each of which can be split into three categories: Appetizers, Entrees, and Desserts.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available via early access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC