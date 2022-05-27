5 Best Open-World Games For PC – Here’s the Complete Guide?

Open-world games have now become quite popular these days. They can be shooters, RPGs, racing games, and more. The thing about the best open-world games for PC is that they let you live in a virtual world that is much better than the real world.

Such games have different and beautiful natural settings like mountains, deserts, and snowy areas. They also have big cities with skyscrapers, busy roads, and other things. Here is our list of the best open-world games for PC if you want to play with a lot going on.

What are The Best Open-World Games For PC?

An open world is a level or game that isn’t set up in a straight line and has many ways to reach the goal. These games make it easier to explore than a series of smaller levels or a level with more linear challenges.

How good an open world is based on how interesting it is for the player to interact with the rest of the level when they aren’t trying to reach their main goal. In some games, like New York City, the open world is based on a real place.

A big challenge in game design is to find a good balance between the freedom of an open world and the structure of a dramatic plot. Since players may do things the game’s designer didn’t expect, the game’s writers have to come up with creative ways to tell a story without getting in the way of the player’s freedom.

Because of this, games with open worlds often tell their stories through a series of missions or a much simpler storyline. Instead, other games give the player side missions that don’t change the main story. In most open-world games, the character is a blank slate on which the player can put his or her own ideas.

Best Open-World Games For PC – A List of Top 5

Here’s a quick rundown of the 5 best open-world games for PC. Let’s have a look!!

1. GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games ever made, and its open-world is huge and full of details. In the game, Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, who are the main characters, find themselves in the most dangerous parts of the underworld, the entertainment industry, and the government. To stay alive in Los Santos, they have to pull off a series of high-risk heists.

2. Elden Ring

From Software’s brand-new souls game is called Elden Ring. The game takes place in the beautiful but dangerous Lands Between, where you will fight bosses and other enemies. To beat some of the hardest bosses in souls games, you can change and equip different kinds of armor, weapons, and magic.

3. Halo Infinite

The latest game in the Halo series is Halo: Infinite, which has a huge open world to explore. You play as Master Chief, who is about to face his most dangerous enemy yet. In the new Halo game, Master Chief can use things like the grapple gun, which makes it even more fun to explore the game’s huge open world.

4. Metal Gear Solid 5

Nine years have passed since the events of Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, which are shown in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. Solid Snake wakes up after being in a coma for nine years and starts his own army to get back at the shadow group XOF. The game has a photorealistic open-world design that works really well to explore the mature themes of war and its effects.

5. Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City builds on what Arkham Asylum did to set up the game. The open world of the game is five times bigger than that of Arkham Asylum, and it is full of gangs, thugs, and criminal masterminds. In Arkham City, as Batman, you will meet some of DC’s most famous bad guys, like the Joker, Riddler, Harley Quinn, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, and others.

Conclusion

That’s all about the best open-world games for PC. They are made to be as immersive as possible, with stories, characters, and quests that could keep you busy for hundreds of hours.

We can promise, though, that these top open-world games will take up all your free time because they have such rich digital worlds that you won’t mind getting completely lost in them.

