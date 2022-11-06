5 best Magic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom (November 2022)

Magic Cookies have been within the DPS (harm per second) class in Cookie Run: Kingdom proper from the onset, with Wizard Cookie being a dominant harm supplier within the starter workforce. Presently, this class may be very prevalent on the PvP facet of issues, second solely to Ambush in some areas.

This text will go over the very best Magic Cookies in addition to the elements which have enabled them to create and retain an area for themselves within the crowded Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Observe: This text displays the creator’s views

Greatest Magic Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom for gamers to make use of in November 2022

This listing is organized in no specific order, and readers are inspired to select the Cookies which are the fitting match for his or her workforce.

1) Squid Ink Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie’s launch with Sorbet Shark was an enormous deal, however didn’t make a lot of a mark within the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta. That stated, the current addition of a Magic Sweet for the Tropical Soda Islands’ native has been an enormous support to him, making the entity one of many prime DPSs on the reader’s disposal at the moment.

Whereas in sheer numbers, Espresso Cookie, along with his Magic Sweet, does outperform Squid Ink, new gamers who need to construct a stable DPS Cookie can certainly go forward on the latter.

2) Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Undoubtedly a blast from the previous for gamers who’ve joined Cookie Run: Kingdom in the previous couple of months, Pumpkin Pie was launched as a part of the sport’s first Halloween celebrations in October of final 12 months. One of the vital used Epic DPSs within the sport for a very long time, the Cookie’s recognition has slowly eroded with the fixed launch of recent characters.

That being stated, he is nonetheless probably the most formidable DMG sellers within the title and is unquestionably one of many extra accessible top-tier Cookies. Merely putting him within the Corridor of Historic Heroes and placing up some Talent Powder may be greater than sufficient to construct your first Summoner comp with Pumpkin Pie.

3) Espresso Cookie

Arguably the most well-liked Magic Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Kingdom Area at the moment, Espresso Cookie got here into the highlight after the primary Magic Candies replace. The Parfaedia Institute professor is a superb DMG supplier however not a lot else, as he doesn’t convey with him any buffs, debuffs, or stun capabilities.

If gamers can cowl up for these shortcomings and a quite low Max HP with the remainder of their workforce, Espresso Cookie can deal sufficient burst DMG to hold them to Masters and past.

4) Clotted Cream Cookie

The primary Tremendous Epic Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Clotted Cream definitely lives as much as his identify and is taken into account extra unique than the Epics. His glorious Mild Cage setup and appreciable DMG Resist increase are the cherries on prime of the Creme Republic Counsel’s abilities as a DPS.

Readers who’ve constructed or plan to construct Financier Cookie ought to take into account investing in Clotted Cream, as it’s the solely technique to get the utmost in-game worth from the previous.

5) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie, the second Legendary Cookie to affix the character library, quickly overtook its predecessor Sea Fairy in each PvE and PvP by way of recognition.

Her preliminary burst of DMG is adopted by a two-second freeze — during which your allies can deal extra harm unopposed — and when your opponents thaw, they endure one other crippling burst.

The largest flaw in Frost Queen continues to be the excessive worth of acquiring her, as it’s going to price readers a number of Cookie Cutters and Gems earlier than they meet the rarest character in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom followers can observe this house for all the most recent information.

