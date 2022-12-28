5 best Legendary cards for Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Match, the most recent 1v1 competitors in Conflict Royale, offers gamers the chance to acquire particular perks and a legendary emote totally free. On this event, gamers should put collectively a potent eight-card deck and accumulate as many victories as they’ll. Any card, from Widespread to Champion, can be utilized on the deck.

The Rage Match is described as follows in-game:

“The entire area is affected by the Rage spell! Select your deck correctly! Win as many battles as you’ll be able to to earn rewards! Make it to the highest 100 to earn unique Emote & 100000 bonus gold!”

As talked about above, the highest 100 gamers within the Rage Match can be rewarded with a legendary emote and a further 100,000 gold.

This text lists 5 of one of the best Legendary playing cards for the Rage Match in Conflict Royale.

Be aware: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Royal Ghost, Lumberjack, and three different Legendary Playing cards for Rage Match in Conflict Royale

1) Ram Rider

Value: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2337

Harm: 352

The Ram Rider is among the many strongest Legendary playing cards in Conflict Royale and might be unlocked in Area 10. It is usually one of the crucial potent assault troop playing cards because of its excessive hitpoints and harm per second.

The Ram solely assaults building items, whereas the Rider solely targets the enemy’s playing cards. Gamers can briefly intoxicate the opponent’s troops with this card, slowing their motion and lowering their preventing effectivity.

Moreover, Ram Rider items can be utilized with anti-air playing cards comparable to Child Dragons, Musketeers, and Wizards.

2) Fisherman

Pulled by the Fisherman, straight blasted by the Hunter and Royal Giant destroying the tower 🪝This combo was a constant threat during the first weekend of @QuesoCupTV 💥Copy this deck to strive it out by yourself 👇📩 supr.cl/RGFishboy https://t.co/eF6wNoPsGh

Value: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1152

Harm: 256

The Fisherman is one among Conflict Royale’s strongest Legendary playing cards and might be obtained in Area 15 utilizing Legendary Chests and Tokens. Regardless of being a robust melee unit, he can solely assault one goal at a time.

Gamers can use this card to incite hostile troops to assault the King Tower and take down the protection cannon. They will additionally use it to conduct counterattacks together with playing cards like Wizards and Valkyries.

3) Lumberjack

Value: 4 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1696

Harm: 320

The Lumberjack is a swift melee unit with many hitpoints and a excessive potential for harm. He leaves a Rage Spell behind as he passes away, and it momentarily boosts the assault and motion pace of allies inside its radius.

Combining this card with Balloon and Hog Rider is nice for dealing probably the most harm doable to enemy towers.

The Lumberjack requires using supporting playing cards like Minion Horde, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka.

4) Royal Ghost

Coming tomorrow… Royal Ghost Mirror Problem… Dare to wake him? Coming tomorrow… Royal Ghost Mirror Problem… Dare to wake him? 👻 https://t.co/al1jmia2XX

Value: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1600

Harm: 345

Gamers can acquire the Royal Ghost as soon as they attain Area 12. The cardboard has a decent variety of hitpoints and offers space harm as a melee unit. Moreover, he’s the one troop in Conflict Royale who’s undetectable till after an enemy constructing or unit has been destroyed.

The Royal Ghost is a good offensive unit due to his invisibility, which permits him to get to the goal with out struggling an excessive amount of harm.

Gamers can make use of the cardboard within the Rage Match together with items like Valkyrie and Musketeer.

5) Mega Knight

Value: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 5280

Harm: 355

The Mega Knight is without doubt one of the most well-known Legendary playing cards in Conflict Royale. It may simply eradicate waves of enemy troopers, due to its splash harm capacity, which may successfully negate the enemy’s ground-troop push.

Mega Knights ought to be shielded from air card invasion by assist playing cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Gamers ought to ship out assist items like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when utilizing this card.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



