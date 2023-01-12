5 Best Legendary Cards for January Month’s Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The Royal Match in Conflict Royale is a month-to-month in-game competitors the place gamers combat to win essentially the most battles and obtain wonderful rewards. Gamers can presently take part within the January Royal Match, which supplies them the prospect to win various prizes like gold, chests, battle banner tokens, and magic gadgets.

In the event that they pay 500 gems to achieve the gold tier, gamers can acquire higher-level chests, gold, gems, and playing cards. The highest 100 gamers can even obtain a legendary emote and 100,000 gold.

Opponents must assemble a powerful eight-card match deck with troop playing cards starting from Widespread to Legendary to win the vast majority of video games. 5 such playing cards are listed on this article.

Word: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

Miner, Mega Knight and three different playing cards for the January Month’s Royal Match in Conflict Royale

5) Miner

Price: 3 Elixir

Harm: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

As soon as a participant has progressed to Enviornment 4, they’ll unlock the Legendary card Miner. One of many biggest assist playing cards for sturdy building goal playing cards like Royal Large, Ram Rider, and Hog Rider, this card can be utilized straight towards the enemy’s troops and constructions.

Miners can strategy the enemy’s towers with out taking injury by tunneling beneath them to attain their goal. Gamers can pair Miner with playing cards like Goblin Drill, Mega Knight, Prince, and Goblin Barrel.

4) Electro Wizard

Price: 4 Elixir

Harm: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is among the finest splash injury troop playing cards in Conflict Royale that may be obtained by gamers in the event that they attain Enviornment 8. He’s a multi-target unit with excessive hitpoints and injury who can even decelerate an opponent’s troops, making him a potent counter to playing cards like Inferno Tower and Royal Large.

It may be used to guard single-target playing cards like Mega Knight and Mini Pekka from the Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon. The trio Large, Electro Wizard, and Valkyrie can be utilized throughout counterattacks.

3) Log

Price: 2 Elixir

Harm: 384

Gamers can entry certainly one of Conflict Royale’s finest magic playing cards in the event that they attain Enviornment 6. It rolls throughout the battlefield after being activated, wounding a number of troopers. It’s wonderful at holding up an enemy’s floor assault whereas inflicting injury and driving troops to flee.

Gamers can combo it with Large and Hog Rider to counter swarm playing cards just like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Military. Moreover, it really works nicely towards playing cards like Princess and Goblin Barrel.

2) Mega Knight

Price: 7 Elixir

Harm: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight Legendary Card, some of the well-known in Conflict Royale, thrives towards waves of opposition troops because of its splash injury. With its quite a few hitpoints, the damage-doing Mega Knight can be utilized by gamers to halt the counterattack of their adversaries’ playing cards.

Mega Knights needs to be protected against invading air playing cards with assistance from assist playing cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Splash injury from Mega Knight can successfully negate the enemy’s ground-troop push. Gamers ought to ship out assist models like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when utilizing Mega Knight.

1) Royal Ghost

Price: 3 Elixir

Harm: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

In Enviornment 12, gamers can purchase the Royal Ghost, a Legendary Card. As a melee unit, he possesses an inexpensive amount of hit factors and offers space injury. He’s additionally the one troop in Conflict Royale whose visibility is delayed till after an opposing constructing or unit has been attacked.

Attributable to his invisibility, which permits him to achieve the target with out taking an excessive amount of injury, the Royal Ghost is a wonderful attacking unit. Gamers can use the Royal Ghost within the Royal Match with assistance from forces like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Musketeer.

