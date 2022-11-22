5 best Hero compositions for Control mode in Overwatch 2

Management maps in Overwatch 2, in contrast to different commonplace recreation modes, are made up of three smaller maps that coexist in a single bigger space. Every stage has its personal spawn room together with two groups.

On the heart of the map, groups should seize and management a big rectangular or round space. Management maps are symmetrical by default. For the reason that three ranges are so dissimilar, these maps enable for probably the most flexibility in crew compositions and techniques. Check out the most effective Management map Heroes to make use of in Overwatch 2:

Only Heroes in Overwatch 2’s Management maps

Lucio

A Assist Hero like Lucio can swap between therapeutic and boosting his teammates’ motion velocity on the drop of a hat, combining his worldwide music profession together with his battlefield prowess. Use the Wall Trip every time attainable. When the crew makes an attempt to push the enemy crew onto him or take the target, use Velocity Enhance.

Heroes with “zoning” skills will ceaselessly discover Busan simpler than the remainder. Lucio is at all times a good selection for Assist in Management maps the place retesting is the aim.

Sojourn

New gamers in Overwatch 2 will respect Sojourn’s excessive mobility and flexibility in her gameplay fashion, which can please each veterans and learners. Sojourn’s potential, Disruptor Shot, can be utilized to not solely sluggish or injury enemies, but additionally to “zone” opponents by chopping off slender avenues or small areas. Use Sojourn’s Disruptor Shot to lure opponents in tight areas.

Echo

Flying heroes like Echo and Pharah shine on the three Lijiang Towers maps. Management Middle, Backyard, and Evening Market are all open maps with excessive ceilings that assist you to see the enemy squad clearly. Echo, because of Dr Mina Liao’s synthetic intelligence, can adapt to any scenario, making her the perfect Hero for groups that require vertical mobility.

Use Echo’s Focusing Beam to kill enemies with low well being. Due to this potential, which offers extra injury to opponents who’re half-health, she is the perfect Injury Hero to soar over opposing frontlines and take out weak opponent Heroes.

Tracer

Three Nepal maps in Overwatch 2 will favor injury Heroes with robust flanking skills. With the entire cowl offered by the Nepal maps, Reaper, Tracer, and Sombra can sprint into an enemy’s backline undetected. Passive skills enable gamers to simply decide off backline assist and flanks generally.

When taking part in Tracer, flanking the enemy backline can divert consideration and fireplace away from tanks. It is particularly helpful for calling out the flanking enemies earlier than they kill the Assist heroes.

Pharah

Flanking injury heroes will be helpful in Oasis maps in Overwatch 2 as nicely. On this map, gamers can as soon as once more use flying Heroes. Since these are all Management maps, flying Heroes are greatest suited as a result of they’ll completely management the areas.

There are quite a few corridors main as much as the aim, a few of which have slender sightlines. Underground passageways close to every spawn room result in one other room beneath the target. Consequently, gamers might want to flank Heroes who can deal severe injury.

Combining Barrage Final with a Tank Hero’s Final that performs crowd management for elevated potential output whereas taking part in Pharah is your greatest wager for maximizing effectiveness.

The Ilios maps in Overwatch 2 are incredible for flying Heroes. Concussive Blast will also be mixed with Pharah’s Soar Jet potential to propel her additional again. That is particularly helpful when leaving the spawn room early within the recreation.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



