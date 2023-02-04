Saturday, February 4, 2023
Hu Tao will make a rerun in the next phase of 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)
5 best Genshin Impact weapons for Hu Tao

Rupali Gupta

The Genshin Affect 3.4 replace is scheduled to launch its second part in a number of days. Because the first part, gamers have been in a position to pull for 5-star characters Alhaitham and Xiao, together with the brand new 4-star Yaoyao.

With the introduction of the second part, one can pull for Hu Tao and Yelan, each having their reruns in Genshin Affect. Notably, Hu Tao will obtain her rerun after over a yr.

Gamers may need to be prepared with good weapons for the upcoming rerun. The part beneath mentions a few of the greatest choices for Hu Tao.

Genshin Affect 3-star, 4-star, and BiS polearms checklist for Hu Tao

Because the first launch of Hu Tao, the sport has seen the arrival of quite a few weapons, together with polearms, ranging in value and rarity.

1) White Tassel

A fully refined White Tassel (Image via HoYoverse)
A totally refined White Tassel (Picture through HoYoverse)

Regardless of being a 3-star choice, the White Tassel is among the greatest free-to-play weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Affect. Though it has a decrease Base ATK than the 4-star and 5-star choices, it has sufficient worth to be a robust DPS weapon.

The White Tassel offers a CRIT Fee of as much as 23.4% upon ascension. Moreover, it has a passive that will increase the Regular Assault DMG by 48% on its highest refinement. Being a 3-star weapon, it’s simple to propel the White Tassel to its highest refinement.

2) Dragon’s Bane

The Dragon's bane is a good addition to your arsenal (Image via HoYoverse)
The Dragon’s bane is an effective addition to your arsenal (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Dragon’s Bane is among the greatest F2P 4-star weapons for a lot of characters in Genshin Affect. It’s based mostly on the Elemental Mastery sub-stat, which fits the Pyro elemental response workforce very properly.

The Dragon’s Bane offers Elemental Mastery as much as 221. It has a passive DMG enhance in opposition to opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%, relying upon the refinement. This weapon is most fitted for groups with Yelan or Xingqiu.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch polearm in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Deathmatch polearm in Genshin Affect (Picture through HoYoverse)

Gamers can solely get Deathmatch in Genshin Affect by shopping for the Gnostic Hymn for the Battle Go. With a lift to her ATK% and Protection in addition to a unbelievable CRIT Fee increase as its sub-stat, this 4-star weapon is a unbelievable choose for Hu Tao.

Deathmatch offers a CRIT Fee of as much as 36.8%. Moreover, its passive grants a 16% ATK and Protection increase, which will increase considerably with every refinement. Though not an F2P weapon, this polearm is among the greatest 4-stars for Hu Tao.

4) Workers of the Scarlet Sand

The Staff of Scarlet Sands (Image of HoYoverse)
The Workers of Scarlet Sands (Picture of HoYoverse)

Launched as a polearm within the Genshin Affect 3.1 replace, the Workers of the Scarlet Sand is among the few 5-star weapons that give a CRIT Fee sub-stat.

With a CRIT Fee of a whopping 44.1%, it is the second-best weapon after Hu Tao’s BiS in Genshin Affect. The Workers of the Scarlet additionally grants 52% of Hu Tao’s Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. It supplies an additional 28% ATK bonus when an elemental ability hits an opponent.

5) Workers of Homa

Hu Tao's BiS weapon is the Staff of Homa (Image via HoYolab)
Hu Tao’s BiS weapon is the Workers of Homa (Picture through HoYolab)

The Workers of Homa is undoubtedly the BiS (Finest in Slot weapon) for Hu Tao. It’s arguably the perfect polearm for a number of characters.

The Workers of Homa offers a CRIT Fee buff of as much as 66.2%. Moreover, the character HP is elevated by 20%. As Hu Tao’s passive offers her an ATK increase based mostly on her Max HP, it’s a nice passive for her. Moreover, when the wielder’s HP is lower than 50%, this ATK bonus is elevated by 1% of Max HP.

