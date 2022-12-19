5 best FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament cards to use in Ultimate Team

World Cup Staff of the Event is the conclusive promo of the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 Final Staff, consisting of a few of the greatest names within the sport. The match lately got here to a dramatic conclusion, with a remaining showdown worthy of the historical past books. With the occasion delivering such an exhilarating expertise, there have been a number of footballers who stole the present.

The promo roster options a few of the highest rated and most overpowered playing cards in FIFA 23. These playing cards additionally come at a big value within the switch market, and followers can be questioning what the very best playing cards are to speculate their cash in.

Notice: This text is subjective and displays the author’s opinions.

These footballers have obtained extraordinarily spectacular Staff of the Event playing cards in FIFA 23

1) Kylian Mbappe

Being the winner of this match’s Golden Boot, it comes as no shock that Kylian Mbappe was included on this promo. That is his second World Cup-themed card of FIFA 23, in addition to his third particular model total. His base gold card is already thought of to be amongst probably the most damaged attackers within the sport, and this newest particular variant has boosted his attributes to unreal heights.

The Staff of the Event model of Mbappe is simply the second card up to now in FIFA 23 Final Staff with 99 Tempo, which makes him a real menace for any line of defense. Moreover, he additionally possesses unbelievable capturing, dribbling, and physicality stats, in addition to five-star talent strikes, making him probably the most full attacker in-game.

2) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s run on this World Cup was nothing in need of historic, because the Argentinian legend cemented his legacy as arguably the best participant of all time by profitable the World Cup, in addition to the Golden Ball for being the very best performer on the occasion. Because of his efforts, he obtained a 94-rated particular model, which is analogous to his Street to the Knockouts model, however with a number of variations.

This model of Messi is superior to his RTTK variant in a number of methods. Not solely does he possess higher attributes in sure facets, he has additionally obtained a positive place change to centre-forward, in addition to a change in his work-rates to excessive/low from low/low.

3) Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is the second French inclusion within the listing, in addition to within the World Cup Staff of the Event roster. His contributions in direction of the workforce’s efforts have been notable, as he has showcased his versatility by serving to out in each offense and protection.

That is Theo Hernandez’s third particular card of the marketing campaign. Together with his earlier variations already thought of to be amongst the very best defenders within the sport, this newest variant has obtained an total score enhance of +3 over his TOTW model, making him arguably the very best LB in FIFA 23.

4) Phil Foden

Regardless of England crashing out within the quarter-finals of the match, that they had their justifiable share of success, with high performers delivering spectacular performances on the best stage of all of them. Nonetheless, Phil Foden’s inclusion on this roster over the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham has left followers confused, as Foden was less than his regular requirements throughout the worldwide occasion.

However, that doesn’t take away from the truth that this Staff of the Event card possesses spectacular stats and traits. Foden has all of the attributes required to be an unbelievable playmaker in-game. He has good Tempo, elegant Dribbling, environment friendly Passing, and Taking pictures stats, justifying his value within the FIFA 23 switch market.

5) Angel Di Maria

That is the most recent inclusion within the Staff of the Event roster, with Di Maria receiving an SBC card after the conclusion of the World Cup remaining. The SBC was launched at an odd time compared to the same old time of content material drops in FIFA 23, however remains to be slightly engaging because it affords an elite-tier attacker for reasonable.

Di Maria has traditionally been a enjoyable card to make use of within the collection, however was by no means elite-tier on account of his poor weak foot. Nonetheless, this model has been supplied with a four-star weak foot, elevating his viability within the present meta of FIFA 23.



