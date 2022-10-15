5 best FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 cards to use in Ultimate Team

The much-awaited FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is right here, with Workforce 1 being launched on October 14 to a lot fanfare. Headlined by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the promo is a fan favourite resulting from its tendency to supply boosts to a large variety of participant playing cards from around the globe.

Such inclusions are recognized to shake up the meta by flooding the market with distinctive playing cards which might be drastically totally different from their base variants. EA not solely offers the gamers important boosts to sure stats but additionally downgrades scores in sure features to pressure avid gamers to adapt to new methods.

With FIFA 23 Final Workforce stuffed with SBCs, aims, and different challenges based mostly on the promo, here’s a tier checklist of one of the best playing cards gamers can pack for his or her squads.

High 5 Rulebreakers playing cards in FIFA 23 Final Workforce

5) Zaha

With a formidable four-point increase to his general, the 29-year-old Wilfried Zaha is the primary entry on this checklist with an 86-rated Rulebreakers card. The Crystal Palace left-winger has seen upgrades to all of his base stats besides within the dribbling division, the place he is been downgraded by three factors.

Prolonged, 4 stats over 90 and 5* abilities? Rulebreakers Zaha may be one of the best promo card we have ever seen within the first month of the sport. Wow. Lengthy, 4 stats over 90 and 5* skills? Rulebreakers Zaha might be the best promo card we’ve ever seen in the first month of the game.Wow. https://t.co/A80rNqwBC7

Nonetheless, his excessive tempo stat of 93 and a good increase to each passing and capturing make him fairly a superb match for many squads. Maybe his most alluring characteristic is his five-star talent ranking; nevertheless, his three-star weak foot can maintain him again.

Utilizing Anchor, Architect, or the Marksman chemstyles may give Zaha the Prolonged AcceleRATE trait. Marksman is arguably one of the best match for him because it offers the participant with some insane capturing and dribbling stats, too, as seen within the above tweet.

4) Bonucci

The 87-rated Italian footballer from Juventus is the subsequent decide on the checklist, that includes nearly an identical type of stat change to his Rulebreakers card in comparison with Zaha. The entire scores on Leonardo Bonucci’s card have obtained a average bonus besides dribbling, which sees a three-point discount, making it 68.

⭐️ RULEBREAKERS LENGTHYEl primer equipo de la nueva promoción de FIFA 23 incorpora cuatro cartas con el estilo ‘Lengthy’ a tener en cuenta.📌 Edin Dzeko📌 Gerard Piqué📌 Leonardo Bonucci📌 Godfrey¿Tienes pensado fichar a alguno de estos cuatro? 👀#FIFA23 https://t.co/cvCEJVYJR6

His general ranking has been bumped by three factors, with a large 24-point increase to his tempo, which now stands at a good 78. This makes the center-back card fairly viable for any FIFA 23 Final crew. Being an Italian footballer additionally ensures that his fellow Serie A gamers get chemistry boosts.

3) Pique

Taking the third spot on this checklist, Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has obtained a large six-point increase to his overalls, making him an 89-rated defender. With respectable upgrades to his tempo and physicality, the Spaniard’s Rulebreakers model might be among the finest CB playing cards in FIFA 23 Final Workforce.

A 27 pace-rating increase has fully modified how the 6’4″ participant operates on the sector, and his Prolonged AcceleRATE trait already makes him a superb possibility within the present FUT meta. He additionally has an honest passing stat of 77; nevertheless, his capturing seems to have taken a light hit of three factors and is right down to 58. All in all, Pique needs to be a strong defender in any Final Workforce squad.

2) Dzeko

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko is subsequent on the checklist and has been given some phenomenal stat upgrades to his Rulebreakers card. The 88-rated middle ahead is already Prolonged and an amazing match within the present meta, particularly together with his excessive tempo stat of 89. It sees a whopping 26-point improve in comparison with his base card.

With a five-star weak foot and three-star talent ranking, the Serie-A participant is a really robust card and is arguably among the finest ones within the FIFA 23 promo.

Except for a light downgrade in his passing stats, most of Dzeko’s scores have gone up, making him a superb candidate on your squad. Simply do not forget that his card can’t present any kind of significant nationwide bonus as he’s from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

With leaks of the promo doing the rounds over the past couple of days throughout numerous social media platforms, FIFA 23 followers have been awaiting an improve to Cristiano Ronaldo, which EA has delivered.

The one-point improve to his general places the Portuguese’s Rulebreakers card at par with Messi’s base card, which has an general ranking of 91. He was already a beast of a striker within the sport, so small upgrades are an enormous bonus to his FUT standing.

Whereas many might scoff at how his tempo was given a mere two-point improve or deride the truth that his capturing has been downgraded by three complete factors, Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers model continues to be a top-tier ST card and can be a extremely sought-after merchandise in FIFA 23 Final Workforce.

