CWA’s Ebarb Rush problem is the latest 1v1 troop problem in Conflict Royale the place gamers can unlock a number of rewards. To entry all of the rewards, gamers should construct a potent match deck out of playing cards starting from Frequent to Champion and triumph in eight matches.

On this article, we’ll discover the highest 5 Epic playing cards for CWA’s Ebarb Rush problem in Conflict Royale.

Word: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author.

Darkish Prince, Child Dragon, and three different Epic playing cards for CWA’s Ebarb Rush problem in Conflict Royale

1) Child Dragon

Price: 4 Elixir

Injury: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

An anti-air area-damage troop card like Child Dragon is good to make use of towards swarm playing cards like Barbarians and Minion Horde.

The highly effective Child Dragon card in Conflict Royale may be unlocked if a participant has progressed to Area 2. It will probably assist defend mini tank playing cards like Darkish Prince, Mini Pekka, and Prince from air assaults. For that reason, gamers ought to use it as a assist for such playing cards.

Gamers can use Child Dragon within the Royal Event to cease direct tower-attacking playing cards like Goblin Drill and Goblin Barrel.

2) Witch

Price: 5 Elixir

Injury: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch, a robust ranged troop card, can name out skeletons to distract the enemy’s troopers and towers. Gamers can get this card as soon as they’ve superior to Area 5.

Attributable to the truth that she will be able to goal each air and floor troopers, the Witch is among the greatest playing cards to forestall opponents from advancing. Each seven seconds, the cardboard summons 4 miniature Skeletons whereas hurting opposing items.

Alongside high-hitpoint troops like Prince and Valkyrie, the Witch may be employed as a assist troop card.

3) Executioner

Price: 5 Elixir

Injury: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is a top-tier Epic rarity mini-tank card in Conflict Royale. The enemy’s troops and towers will take harm when the boomerang strikes in a single course and when it returns because of the axe’s resemblance to a boomerang.

The Executioner can be utilized for counterattacks after defending towards enemy troopers because it is among the few mini-tank playing cards that may assault air and floor items.

Gamers ought to mix the Executioner card with Valkyrie and Mini Pekka as an anti-air assist unit.

4) Hunter

Price: 4 Elixir

Injury: 112 every bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

As soon as a participant reaches Area 10, they’ll receive the Hunter Troop Card, one of many biggest anti-air troop playing cards in Conflict Royale.

The Hunter can fireplace a barrage of shotgun shells, significantly damaging enemy troops and towers. Gamers ought to crew up the cardboard with a tank or a mini tank unit just like the Mega Knight, Darkish Prince, Valkyrie, or Mini Pekka.

One other method to defending towards undesirable swarm military playing cards like Skeleton Military, Goblin Gang, Minions, and Barbarians is to make use of low-elixir cycle playing cards.

5) Darkish Prince

Price: 4 Elixir

Injury: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Gamers can unlock the Darkish Prince troop card as soon as they attain Area 7.

The cardboard is a melee floor unit with a protect, many harm factors, and excessive hit factors. It may be used throughout counterattacks within the CWA’s Ebarb Rush problem in Conflict Royale.

The Darkish Prince has a particular means that permits him to cost, pace up his motion, and deal higher harm to enemy troops and towers if he goes for 3.5 tiles with out stopping.

Gamers ought to make use of Darkish Prince as a counterattack card together with supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka.

