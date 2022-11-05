5 best depictions of mythology in video games

The connection between video video games and mythology has been an extended and fruitful one.

From early video video games like Zork and Dungeons & Dragons to extra trendy titles like God of Warfare and Murderer’s Creed, mythology has been a supply of inspiration for builders. In flip, video video games have supplied a brand new and thrilling manner for folks to have interaction with historical myths and legends.

Video games are the proper strategy to carry these tales to life. They permit gamers to step into the sneakers of their favourite heroes and expertise the story firsthand.

Furthermore, video games are always evolving. With every new technology of consoles, builders are capable of create richer and extra immersive worlds.

On this article, we are going to discover 5 of the very best depictions of mythology in video video games.

Be aware: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Murderer’s Creed Odyssey, Age of Mythology, and three different video games that depict mythology precisely

1) God of Warfare

God of Warfare has a superb illustration of Greek mythology. It tells the story of Kratos, who is usually portrayed as a fierce and violent warrior. Nevertheless, he’s additionally identified for his knowledge and intelligence.

Within the collection, Kratos is usually seen combating in opposition to legendary creatures, such because the Hydra, and he additionally has to take care of the gods themselves. Whereas the video games do take some liberties with the supply materials, they often keep true to the spirit of the myths.

Because of this, followers of Greek mythology admire the God of Warfare video games for his or her faithfulness (largely) to the unique tales.

2) Murderer’s Creed Odyssey

Murderer’s Creed Odyssey is one other sport based mostly on Greek mythology. It’s set within the time of the Peloponnesian Warfare and follows the story of Kassandra or Alexios, a Spartan warrior who goes on a journey to develop into the last word murderer.

The sport options a variety of well-known characters from Greek mythology, equivalent to Zeus, Athena, and Hercules. It additionally contains many well-known places like Mount Olympus and the Temple of Zeus.

3) Hades

In Hades, gamers management Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he tries to flee from the Underworld. The sport is about within the Greek underworld, and its artwork type is closely impressed by Greek mythology.

Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler. Which means that every time gamers die, they begin again initially. Nevertheless, they will maintain sure gadgets and power-ups between runs.

The sport does a superb job of depicting Greek myths. The gods are proven as highly effective and infrequently capricious beings, able to good and evil. They typically intervene within the affairs of mortals, both serving to them or hindering them.

Hades does a superb job of conveying the sense that the gods are actual and that they will have a huge effect on the lives of mortals.

4) Age of Mythology

In Age of Mythology, gamers tackle the position of one in all 9 historical civilizations, every with its personal pantheon of gods. These civilizations are based mostly on real-world cultures, and the sport showcases the gods of those cultures.

Age of Mythology depicts these gods and their interactions with mortals in a manner that’s closely influenced by these tales. That is most obvious within the sport’s marketing campaign mode, the place the participant is usually tasked with finishing aims which are based mostly on actual myths.

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, gamers tackle the position of Fenyx, a winged demigod on a quest to avoid wasting the Greek gods from the evil Typhon.

Alongside the way in which, Fenyx will encounter many well-known figures from Greek mythology, together with Achilles, Prometheus, and Pandora.

Whereas the sport does take some liberties with the supply materials, it does an excellent job of depicting the assorted myths and legends that make up the Greek pantheon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



