Sangonomiya Kokomi is now accessible in Genshin Influence model 3.0 for the second half, having her second rerun banner alongside Ganyu. The Divine Priestess has gained extra fame than when she was first launched due to the addition of the Dendro ingredient within the sport.

Though Kokomi has a number of staff variations with previous parts, Dendro reactions are having a blast within the present Spiral Abyss, increasing her lineup to Bloom and Hyperbloom groups. This text will embrace the most effective composition for Kokomi in Dendro groups.

High 5 staff compositions with Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Influence that use Dendro

Dendro Core will seem after the mixture of Dendro and Hydro (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You will need to word that after Hydro comes into contact with Dendro on any opponent in Genshin Influence, a Dendro Core will spawn. As soon as the core seems, there are three choices that gamers can use: both let the Dendro Core explode by itself, inflict Electro to set off the Hyperbloom response and alter the core right into a homing shot, or inflict Pyro to set off the Burgeon response.

Since Kokomi is a continuing Hydro applicant off-field, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon are the one choices for her Dendro staff within the present model of the sport.

1) Kokomi + Dendro MC + Fischl + Sucrose

F2P Hyperbloom staff (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The obvious and F2P (free-to-play) staff for Kokomi can be the Hyperbloom staff with Fischl, Dendro MC, and Sucrose. The group wholeheartedly agrees that Dendro MC is a greater Dendro off-field unit than Collei.

With Traveler’s Burst and Kokomi’s Ability, Dendro Core will spawn a number of instances. Fischl can set off Hyperbloom and Sucrose to collect enemies and unfold the reactions.

2) Yae Miko + Tighnari + Collei + Kokomi

However umm, my Collei died on this take a look at run. So with simply Kokomi, Yae Miko, and Tighnari I used to be capable of do the Smash Worm flooring. I actually am stunned, there's a lot harm that comes from simply the reactions. Bloom, Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Irritate I believe dendro is the longer term

Electro receives an enormous surge of power with the addition of Dendro to Genshin Influence. One other Hyperbloom staff with Kokomi because the Hydro applicant can be Yae Miko, Tighnari, and Collei. Yae Miko is exceptionally good with the Electro utility off-field, whereas Tighnari would be the DPS to set off Quicken and Unfold.

3) Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Dendro MC + Collei

Raiden Shogun with a brand new staff variation (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Raiden Nationwide Workforce has been within the highlight because the launch of the Electro Archon. With the addition of Dendro, Raiden Shogun now features a brand new nationwide staff with Hyperbloom because the core response.

With each Dendro MC and Collei within the staff, the regeneration of Bloom shall be sooner than typical, and Raiden can simply set off Electro reactions on the Dendro Cores together with her Elemental Ability and Burst.

4) Kokomi + Xiangling + Bennett + Collei

Burgeon is without doubt one of the reactions that wasn’t used an excessive amount of in Genshin Influence as Hyperbloom and Irritate normally steal the highlight. However that does not imply Burgeon is ineffective. When Kokomi is partnered with Xiangling, Bennett, and Collei, this staff can steadily deal with all of the mobs within the Spiral Abyss.

5) Kokomi + Dendro MC + Sucrose + Rosaria

Cryo character in a Dendro staff (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The final staff is one other uncommon lineup by which Bloom and Freeze will work collectively. Dendro didn’t react to any of Cryo’s reactions, so Rosaria can nonetheless Freeze any Moist enemies. Within the meantime, Kokomi can nonetheless set off Bloom with the assistance of Dendro MC and permit Dendro Core to blow up and deal harm towards frozen opponents.

Whereas Kokomi just isn’t vital character in Genshin Influence, she has undoubtedly gained a number of consideration, particularly after the addition of Dendro to the sport.

