5 best deals on anime and visual novel games

Alongside watchable and readable media, anime and visible novels have lately gained a variety of recognition within the online game realm. There are numerous nice choices for followers to take pleasure in, together with each established franchises and originals.

Whereas technically a separate style, visible novels are carefully related to the anime area, because of their narrative-heavy nature. Now that the Steam Winter Sale 2022 is reside, followers can get many anime and VN video games for affordable.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and different nice anime/visible novel video games to take a look at in Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles ($29.99/INR 1,899 at 50% off)

One of the crucial standard anime in latest reminiscence has spawned a spectacular recreation from developer CyberConnect2.

Launched final 12 months, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D enviornment preventing recreation. It’s within the vein of the studio’s different efforts, just like the Naruto Shippuden: Final Ninja Storm sequence.

Gamers should have interaction in heated battles as and towards memorable characters from Demon Slayer all through the anime-authentic story mode and multiplayer. These vary from Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke to Rui, Akaza, and Kyojuro Rengoku.

The bottom recreation is obtainable at 50% off, and the Digital Deluxe Version is discounted on the similar 50% vary. This brings its worth all the way down to $34.99 from $69.99.

The Digital Deluxe Version contains:

Base recreation

Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira

In-game Costumes: Butterfly Mansion Affected person Put on for Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira

Numerous Avatars

8,000 Kimetsu Factors

2) Phoenix Wright: Ace Lawyer Trilogy ($14.99/INR 1,249 at 50% off)

Initially launched in Japan for Recreation Boy Advance and formally dropped at the West on the Nintendo DS, Capcom’s acclaimed Ace Lawyer sequence has obtained a graphical replace on PC. This remaster contains all three video games within the DS trilogy:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Lawyer

Phoenix Wright: Ace Lawyer – Justice for All

Phoenix Wright: Ace Lawyer – Trials and Tribulations

Gamers should step into the sneakers of protection legal professional Phoenix Wright and ship justice in courtroom as they deal with weird circumstances that includes equally outlandish NPCs.

From oddball murders to hilarious outcomes, there may be a lot to unearth as gamers have interaction in investigations and gather clues to current earlier than the choose.

3) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ($11.99 at 80% off)

There have been quite a lot of video video games primarily based on One Piece, one of the crucial iconic and long-running anime/manga sequence of all time. Amongst these is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 from Koei Tecmo, which mixes the shonen sequence’ setting with the studio’s famend Musou fight.

Gamers can take part in large-scale hack-and-slash battles towards hordes of foes as one of many numerous standard characters by means of a reimagined Wano arc. From Luffy and Sanji to Whitebeard, every character has completely different assaults.

4) AI: The Somnium Information ($7.99/INR 439 at 80% off)

A VN authentic, AI: The Somnium Information from Spike Chunsoft is a novel dive into the human psyche.

As detective Kaname Date, gamers should discover a near-future Tokyo within the hunt for an elusive serial killer. With the extremely superior AI referred to as Aiba aiding his efforts, Date should enter the psyches of suspects and examine dream worlds to search out clues.

Gamers can navigate weird worlds of creativeness and resolve minor riddles to interrupt down Psychological Locks and discover out what the person is hiding. Nonetheless, with restricted time accessible to poke round in another person’s head, gamers should be as environment friendly as potential and make the most of their wits to return to a conclusion.

5) Dragon Ball FighterZ ($8.99/INR 524 at 85% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ combines Akira Toriyama’s beloved sci-fi anime with ArcSystemWork’s experience in preventing video games. On this 2.5D, 3v3 tag group fighter, gamers will management numerous Dragon Ball characters in bombastic battles that keep true to the sequence when it comes to fluidity and spectacle.

The eye to element seeps proper all the way down to the eye-popping celshaded artwork fashion that’s near-indiscernible from its 2D present rendition. Gamers can duke it out as Goku, Broly, or Android 21 towards villains like Cell, Freeza, and Buu throughout completely different locales to emerge victorious in both single-player or multiplayer fights.

The FighterZ and Final Editions are additionally on sale for 85% off, at $14.24/INR 829 and $16.49/INR 960, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



