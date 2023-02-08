5 best characters for Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

Workers of Homa is a wonderful 5-star weapon that many Genshin Influence characters can viably use. As a refresher, listed below are its results within the sport:

“HP elevated by 20/25/30/35/40%. Moreover, offers an ATK Bonus primarily based on 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is lower than 50%, this ATK bonus is elevated by a further 1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8% of Max HP.”

The completely different numbers adopted by slashes symbolize completely different Refinement Ranges. Other than that, it is price noting that this Polearm has a juicy 66.2% CRIT DMG stat, and its impact is superb for many DPS characters.

Word: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Xiangling and different Genshin Influence characters who can use Workers of Homa extremely properly

1) Hu Tao

Hu Tao (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Hu Tao is arguably one of the best Workers of Homa consumer in Genshin Influence. This Polearm normally runs within the Epitome Invocation alongside this character every time she has a banner, which may current an issue for gamers who cannot get each.

Nevertheless, all the pieces about this weapon is ideal for Hu Tao. The robust CRIT DMG and Assault buffs are excellent for her high-risk playstyle, and the additional HP has some synergy together with her package.

Normally, different characters would not take care of the HP buff and would solely need this weapon for its nice DPS potential. That is not the case for Hu Tao, which is why she’s the primary character on this record.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Zhongli’s shields scale off his Max HP. Workers of Homa can enhance his Max HP by 20 to 40%, relying on its Refinement Degree. That alone is a major buff to his viability. To not point out, the character’s harm can typically be a bit underrated, so buffing it’s at all times good.

There’s a case to be made that Workers of Homa is Zhongli’s greatest Polearm in Genshin Influence. Not like Hu Tao, this character is far more splashable in most workforce comps. Because of this some gamers might need him and never Hu Tao of their lineups.

That stated, Hu Tao and Zhongli are glorious companions. If in case you have each, you need to give this weapon to Hu Tao as a substitute.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Xiangling has a number of viable weapons for her playstyle, one among which is the extremely coveted Workers of Homa. The HP buff is basically ineffective for her package, however the CRIT DMG and Assault buff is extraordinarily invaluable.

Xiangling is a staple on many workforce comps, so having this unbelievable Polearm on her is great. She’s already a top-tier sub-DPS unit in Genshin Influence, making the additional firepower of this weapon a no brainer.

Better of all, Xiangling is a 4-star character that’s given away without cost. F2P gamers can no less than depend on her in the event that they occur to drag this 5-star weapon.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Workers of Homa is an impressive DPS beatstick with terrific offensive stats. Naturally, one other nice character who can use it’s Raiden Shogun. All the things that applies to Xiangling additionally applies to Raiden Shogun, besides the latter is a 5-star character.

To keep away from being too redundant, simply know that Raiden Shogun is without doubt one of the greatest characters in Genshin Influence who can flourish with this Polearm.

5) Candace

Candace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

One other 4-star character that some Genshin Influence gamers might need is Candace. Workers of Homa polishes up Candace’s offensive capabilities fairly properly whereas additionally giving her extra sturdiness relating to her Elemental Talent’s harm absorption.

Usually talking, most Polearm customers can no less than use this weapon considerably properly in Genshin Influence. Cyno, Thoma, and Rosaria are different examples of characters one may use instead of Candace.

