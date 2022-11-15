5 best characters for Polar star in Genshin Impact

Genshin Influence has formally shared a preview for Part II the place the weapon banner will embrace the Polar Star. The 5-star star bow is the signature weapon for Tartaglia/Childe, who can be returning to the event-wish banner.

Nevertheless, there are a selection of characters who can use the Polar Star weapon to their benefit. Needless to say all bow characters can reap the benefits of the bow’s stats however just a few can use her Polar Star’s passive. On this article, we are going to define the highest 5 characters which might be greatest suited to make use of the 5-star bow in Genshin Influence.

Genshin Influence: Prime 5 bow characters to make use of Polar Star

5) Yoimiya

Cheefrul 5-star Pyro bow person (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro character from Inazuma. Her major supply of harm comes from her Elemental Ability, the place she will be able to infuse Pyro into her regular assaults to deal Pyro injury.

Polar Star’s passive permits us to achieve stacks by attacking opponents with regular, charged, elemental talent, and burst assaults. A complete of 4 stacks could be gained this approach to improve ATK. For Yoimiya to successfully use Polar Star, she must pre-stack the passive buff with a charged assault, adopted by casting her Elemental Ability.

4) Fischl

The 4-star can deal with Polar Star higher than some 5-stars (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Fischl is the one 4-star Genshin Influence character on the record and can be nice with the Polar Star. Fischl is an Electro DPS who makes use of her Elemental Ability (Oz) to deal injury whereas staying off the sector.

Polar Star’s crit stats make it simple to construct Fischl and she or he additionally takes benefit of high-base assaults to extend total DPS. Moreover, Fischl can stack the passive capacity to additional improve her ATK whereas constructing a 12% buff on her Elemental Ability and Burst.

3) Ganyu

One of many oldest but meta 5-star characters (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Ganyu is likely one of the oldest 5-star characters in Genshin Influence. The Cryo bow person is well-known for her explosive charge-attack injury in Freeze and Reverse Soften groups.

Polar Star is a superb bow for Ganyu as she will be able to preserve all 4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar. It additionally offers a enough quantity of CRIT Fee if gamers are constructing Ganyu with a Blizzard Strayer set. Therefore, they will give attention to CRIT Harm Circlet and sub-stats on the artifacts to extend her total DPS.

2) Tighnari

Newest 5-star bow person for Dendro factor (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Tighnari is the newest 5-star addition to the bow roster in Genshin Influence. The Dendro bow person excels in dealing Dendro injury by regular charge-attacks and Elemental Burst.

Since Tighnari can be accessible on Genshin Influence’s commonplace banner, Polar Star is a really sturdy choice for him. Tighnari’s package can simply accumulate all of the stacks from the bow’s passive capacity whereas taking part in naturally.

1) Childe/ Tartaglia

Rightful proprietor of Polar Star (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As a signature weapon, the Polar Star is catered to Childe’s package in Genshin Influence. It’s the strongest bow for Childe and might outperform all the opposite 5-star bows. Every stack he good points with the Polar Star pulls forward of the opposite 5-star bows. That is primarily as a result of bow’s passive capacity affecting Riptide Slash’s quadratic scaling.

General, these are the highest 5 bow characters who can use the Polar Star in Genshin Influence. Needless to say as a 5-star bow, it may well merely be used for its excessive base stats no matter its passive capacity.

