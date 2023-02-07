5 best characters for Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact

Aqua Simulacra is an outstanding 5-star Bow that’s wonderful within the arms of a number of Genshin Influence characters.

This weapon has a gargantuan 88.2% CRIT DMG buff at max stage. That alone is fascinating for many DPS models.

Aqua Simulacra’s impact is as follows:

“HP is elevated by 16/20/24/28/32%. When there are opponents close by, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is elevated by 20/25/30/35/40%. This may take impact whether or not the character is on-field or not.”

The additional HP is extra situational for many Genshin Influence characters, however the injury buff from this impact is superb.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

Childe amongst Genshin Influence characters who can successfully use Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Influence

1) Yelan

Yelan is a no brainer in terms of an inventory like this one (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Aqua Simulacra was launched alongside Yelan. Unsurprisingly, Yelan is among the finest Genshin Influence characters who can make the most of this Bow.

Every little thing about this weapon is tailored for Yelan as a result of following causes:

CRIT DMG% is at all times helpful

Yelan loves having excessive HP

The injury buff is superb because it additionally applies if the person is off the sector, which enhances Yelan’s Elemental Burst.

This weapon is at all times on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Yelan’s banner. That might imply some characters do not have each Aqua Simulacra and Yelan. In that case, they might use a number of the upcoming characters on this listing as an alternative.

2) Ganyu

Ganyu is one other nice choice to contemplate (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Ganyu’s finest weapon in Genshin Influence is arguably Aqua Simulacra. The large CRIT DMG% stat makes an already lethal character much more highly effective.

Much like Yelan, Ganyu’s Elemental Burst can repeatedly do injury, even when the character is off the sector. Thus, the injury buff from the weapon can nonetheless be utilized right here.

On a aspect observe, the additional HP buff makes Ganyu’s Elemental Talent extra sturdy, though it’s somewhat area of interest and simply neglected.

3) Childe

Childe additionally appreciates the great offensive capabilities of this weapon (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The HP increase is ineffective for Childe, however the whole lot else about Aqua Simulacra is fantastic for him. Childe Worldwide groups are already a everlasting staple within the metagame, so utilizing the most effective DPS Bows to enhance Childe’s efficiency is at all times worthwhile.

Some gamers won’t have Polar Star for him, which means that Aqua Simulacra is one other nice choice to have as a stable different. The distinction between the 2 5-star Bows is not even that vast for this character, both.

4) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is one other character to contemplate (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is an underrated character who’s able to dealing some fairly respectable injury. Aqua Simulacra’s large CRIT DMG% and situational injury buff are extremely worthwhile in taking her to the following stage.

The primary factor to contemplate is that Yoimiya can excel at a distance, however this weapon’s buff vary is considerably restricted. Thus, gamers may have to take extra of a threat utilizing this Bow for Yoimiya in comparison with different robust alternate options. Nonetheless, 88.2% CRIT DMG is method too enormous to disregard.

5) Tighnari

Tighnari is the ultimate one on this listing (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The ultimate character value highlighting on this Genshin Influence listing is Tighnari. He’s one other stable DPS unit that appreciates the great stats on Aqua Simulacra. It is his finest Bow aside from Hunter’s Path, one other uncommon 5-star weapon that some gamers won’t have.

Like Childe and Yoimiya, the HP buff from Aqua Simulacra is not notably helpful on Tighnari aside from giving him some further sturdiness that is not integral to his package. As a normal rule of thumb, any character that appreciates an enormous CRIT DMG% buff and a injury bonus when you’re preventing close to an enemy will love this weapon.

Ballot : Do you personal Yelan and Aqua Simulacra? 0 votes

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



