5 best cards for the February 2023 Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

In Conflict Royale, there’s a month-to-month problem generally known as the Grand Problem that offers gamers an opportunity to earn particular rewards, together with gold, playing cards, battle banner tokens, assets, and magical objects. The Conflict Royale Grand Problem for the month of February requires gamers to assemble an eight-card match deck using unlocked playing cards.

The next is the in-game description of the February month’s particular Grand Problem:

“Every win in a Problem will enhance your ultimate prize. The Problem is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!”

Gamers should construct a robust deck and try and win as many video games as they will as a result of they will solely participate within the problem by spending 100 Gems. The 5 greatest playing cards to make the most of in Conflict Royale’s Grand Problem are listed on this article.

Skeleton Military, Mini Pekka, and three different playing cards for February 2023’s Grand Problem in Conflict Royale

5) Bandit

Price: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Harm: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit is likely one of the greatest Legendary playing cards in Conflict Royale because it has a big well being pool and offers a ton of injury. When it prices close by enemies or towers, it offers twice as a lot injury as a Darkish Prince.

Gamers can successfully do away with ranged troopers utilizing this card. When mixed with playing cards like Electro Wizard, Valkyrie, Big, Prince, and others, it may additionally ship important injury to opposing troopers, towers, and defensive constructions.

4) Goblin Barrel

Price: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Harm: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

When a participant advances to Enviornment 3, they will unlock The Goblin Barrel, probably the greatest Epic spell playing cards in Conflict Royale. The cardboard has the potential to deal important injury to towers. When the Goblin Barrel is dropped on the battlefield, three goblins are unleashed that may begin attacking the enemy’s constructions immediately.

Goblin Barrel can be utilized with highly effective playing cards like Mighty Miner, Royal Big, Miner, and Mega Knight. Gamers can use the Goblin Barrel to assault towers throughout counter assaults.

3) Mini Pekka

Price: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Harm: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

When coupled with supporting troops like Minions, Wizards, and Electro Dragons, the Mini Pekka can defeat playing cards like Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and Darkish Prince.

Gamers will not obtain this card till they’ve completed the in-game coaching, not like most different playing cards. To oppose swarm troop playing cards, gamers can mix this single-target, high-damage card with spell playing cards (resembling Zap, Arrows, Fireball, and Log).

2) Skeleton Military

Bear in mind when the Skeleton Military had 21 skeletons? What had been a few of your favourite (and least) balancing adjustments this 12 months? #1YearRoyale Bear in mind when the Skeleton Military had 21 skeletons? What had been a few of your favourite (and least) balancing adjustments this 12 months? #1YearRoyale https://t.co/fvAx9yGSrH

Price: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Harm: 108

108 Hitpoints: 108

Skeleton Military is the preferred swarm card in Conflict Royale, and gamers can get it as soon as they advance to Enviornment 2. This potent card, which deploys quite a few Skeletons onto the battlefield, can be utilized to efficiently defend towards single-target troops (like Pekka and Prince) in addition to playing cards that deal a whole lot of injury (like Mega Knight and Big).

Inferno Towers, one of many sport’s most potent defensive buildings, will be simply destroyed by utilizing the Skeleton Military towards it. Nonetheless, gamers should discover out if their opponent has any playing cards with low elixir cycles (resembling Logs, Zap, and Arrows).

1) Inferno Tower

Price: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Harm: 2810

2810 Hitpoints: 2318

The very best protection in Conflict Royale is the Inferno Tower, which gamers can unlock if they’ve superior to Enviornment 4. The enemy push will be stopped by the Inferno Tower, which may additionally enhance the injury finished to troop playing cards with excessive hitpoints.

To guard the Inferno Tower from enemy swarm troops, low-elixir playing cards (such Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Spirits) have to be employed. It’s the most viable protection towards playing cards with a whole lot of hitpoints, resembling Royal Big, Pekka, Golem, Mega Knight, and Mini Pekka.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



