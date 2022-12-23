Friday, December 23, 2022
AFK Arena
Gaming 

5 best Android games like AFK Arena

Rupali Gupta

AFK Area’s recognition is credited in equal elements to its picturesque design and the way the basic RPG format is built-in into the attractive setting of Esperia. In a crowded style, the sport has steadily maintained its fanbase.

That being mentioned, there’s fairly a little bit of downtime within the recreation when gamers look forward to sources to recharge. For such instances, we have collated a listing of comparable video games that AFK Area followers will certainly get pleasure from.

Android RPGs that AFK Area followers will like (December 2022)

1) Cell Legends Journey

youtube-cover

That is in all probability the sport closest to AFK Area on this record. Based mostly on the favored Cell Legends, Cell Legends Journey is a mobile-only MOBA that shares lots of its fight mechanics with AFK Area. It additionally mimics the flowery art work and animations followers affiliate with the latter.

It does deliver a panorama mode and a number of other new components from Cell Legends that will likely be a enjoyable change for many who spend plenty of time within the Area.

  • Developer: Moonton
  • Yr of Launch: 2019

2) TapTap Universe

youtube-cover

At present solely obtainable on Android, the sport has but to have a full launch. Even in its early entry section, TapTap universe has created a buzz with its nice visuals and interesting storyline.

The sport has simply sufficient in widespread with AFK for followers to really feel at dwelling, however there’s sufficient distinction for it to really feel recent.

  • Developer: AIScourge
  • Yr of Launch: Not out but
3) Cookie Run: Kingdom

youtube-cover

Most likely the most well-liked recreation on this record, with over 200 million lively gamers, Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom builder RPG set across the adventures of GingerBrave and his mates.

Whereas the Gacha-based recreation is understood for its lovely character design and unconventional fight components, AFK Area followers will certainly benefit from the wealthy storylines weaved all through the PvE facet of the sport.

  • Developer: Devsisters
  • Yr of Launch: 2021

4) Valor Legends

A method-based idle RPG, easy 3D graphics is probably not to the style of each AFK Area participant. Nonetheless, the struggle in opposition to the Shadow Forces in Valor Legends might make for a welcome change from being caught on one stage within the Area all day.

Moreover, the fixed launch of themed content material retains gamers engaged and invested within the recreation.

  • Developer: Century Video games
  • Yr of Launch: 2021

5) Undead Heroes: World Survival

Lifeless or alive, Helen is a lethal weapon. Powered by rage in opposition to the Gungnir scientists whose experiments remodeled her, she fights to the demise…and past. https://t.co/o6BTBUu3xK

One other idle RPG that is extra of a stressbuster than an intricate story-based one, gamers should face seemingly unending hordes of zombies on this portrait-only fight mode.

It does share auto-dynamic fight talents, as seen in AFK, however not like them, Undead World’s builders are usually not very responsive on social media, which is the sport’s solely flaw.

  • Developer: Double Down Interactive
  • Yr of Launch: 2021
Be aware: This text is subjective and displays the creator’s views

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul


