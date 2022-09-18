Battle Royale games have emerged as one of the most popular video game genres in recent years. Blockbusters like PUBG and Fortnite seem to be on everybody’s lips these days. And why shouldn’t they be? Battle Royale games work on a simple yet effective formula of transforming many teams of players into an open-world arena, where they fight for survival.

Thanks to Battle Royale games, friends from remote corners of the world can join in, collaborate, and have endless hours of real-time strategic fun. As the Battle Royale genre matured, so did the games that were introduced, each with their unique flavor involving supernatural abilities and magic, in addition to intense gunplay.

Here are some of the best Battle Royale games if you want to give PUBG some rest.

5 engaging alternative Battle Royale games to PUBG

1) Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment, Panic Button Games

Respawn Entertainment, Panic Button Games Released on: 4 February 2019

4 February 2019 Available on: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS

As a Battle Royale game, Apex Legends has characters with far more personality than PUBG. Made by the creators of Titanfall, Apex Legends stands out from other Battle Royale titles with some cool character abilities in addition to precision shooting.

In Apex Legends, in addition to the ability to revive friends, players can also respawn long-dead teammates as long as they can collect the data chip and take it to a respawn zone. This adds an added layer of tactics to the game.

Players can camp near respawn zones to kill desperate enemies looking to revive their dead teammates.

Released just three years ago, Apex Legends has quickly risen to popularity. The overall gameplay of Apex Legends is much more passive than PUBG. The game, time and again, creates crunch and tight encounters that can often turn out to be anxiety-inducing.

Precision shooting and quick reflexes are the two traits that matter the most in Apex Legends.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone

Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Released on: 10 March 2020

10 March 2020 Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Given the overwhelming success of PUBG and Fortnite from 2017 to 2019, the fact that the Call of Duty franchise would also venture into the Battle Royale genre was a given. It was just a matter of when. Call of Duty: Warzone is the Battle Royale version of the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Warzone introduces many new elements to the Battle Royale arena. This includes loadout kits and respawn matches that separate it from the rest of the battle royale titles.

So far, Call of Duty: Warzone has been a splendid entry into the Battle Royale genre. Warzone manages to provide a greater catalog of weapons and customization options as compared to PUBG.

As the game is made on the foundation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it has a smoother gameplay interface with sleeker gunfights than its contemporaries.

3) Naraka: Bladepoint

Developer: 24 Entertainment

24 Entertainment Released on: 11 August 2021

11 August 2021 Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Naraka: Bladepoint is an out-of-the-box Battle Royale title that pits 60 players against each other on a massive map. In true gladiatorial fashion, players can arm themselves with the likes of grappling hooks, swords, spears, and massive chainsaws in this brutal fast-paced battle royale game.

We come a long way in #NARAKABLADEPOINT for the August anniversary, now at #TGS2022 we take a look at where the battle will take us in the near future! Campaign mode Chapter 2 in October, Yushan Ruins coming soon, and @xbox One release in December! We come a long way in #NARAKABLADEPOINT for the August anniversary, now at #TGS2022 we take a look at where the battle will take us in the near future! Campaign mode Chapter 2 in October, Yushan Ruins coming soon, and @xbox One release in December! https://t.co/pmyLdHLgRY

Naraka: Baldepoint is known for its frenetic, fluid, and fast-paced encounters. Unlike any other battle royale game, Naraka: Baldepoint has a plethora of character design options, which makes it a top-notch Battle Royale title.

4) Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Epic Games Released on: 21 July 2017

21 July 2017 Available on: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Released just a couple of months after PUBG, Fortnite smashed its way into popularity as one of the most popular Battle Royale games of recent years.

Fortnite has made some subtle tweaks to the Battle Royale genre, like the ability to gather resources to be able to create defensive walls, construct giant bases, or the ability to quickly position oneself on a makeshift platform to gain the height advantage that made Fortnite so popular in the first place.

Add to that, the cartoonish graphics, a sick load of emotes, outfits, and cool imaginative weapons make Fortnite stand apart from its peers.

5) Ring of Elysium

Developer: Aurora Studio

Aurora Studio Released on: 19 September 2018

19 September 2018 Available on: Microsoft Windows

It has been five years since the release of Ring of Elysium, and although the game has gone under the radar in the Battle Royale genre due to the limelight being focussed more on PUBG and Fortnite, it is nonetheless a very addictive Battle Royale game. The game features a beautiful design and a unique gameplay style.

Ring of Elysium is unlike any other Battle Royale title, where the primary goal of the game is to somehow survive the disaster-struck open-world map by onboarding a helicopter at the end of each match that has room for only four people. It is a dramatic Battle Royale experience that goes beyond the typical team battle.



