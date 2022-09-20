FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, and with the official Ultimate Team Web App being released in the coming days, the hype is higher than amongst the community.

EA Sports recently revealed the top 1000 highest-rated players in the game. With almost the entire player rating database available to the public, people have started building their starter squads for the upcoming game.

However, these ratings have also caused a stir on social media, with fans arguing whether these stats are deserved or not.

Note: This list of attackers includes footballers who play in the ST and CF positions. The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

These lethal marksmen had an impressive 2021/22 season and deserved a better rating in FIFA 23

1) Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig has taken the Bundesliga by storm with their rapid rise up the ranks of German football. The club features some of the most underrated European players and a host of young talent. Christopher Nkunku was among the league’s top players last season, captivating viewers with his versatility and vision.

The Frenchman was instrumental in Leipzig’s success in the league, winning multiple Player of the Month accolades and a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Nkunku has received a five-rated upgrade in FIFA 23 and is 86. However, fans believe that his breakthrough season was impressive enough to warrant an even bigger boost in the game.

2) Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic earned a reputation as an elite target man in Serie A. Before his move to Juventus last season, the Serbian made a name for himself at Fiorentina. However, the transfer to Turin has propelled his career to a new dimension entirely, as he narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot last season.

At just 22 years of age, Vlahovic still has a lot of room to grow and realize the true extent of his potential. He has received a massive upgrade in FIFA 23, going up to 84. However, after such a spectacular season, the FIFA 23 ambassador deserves a more generous upgrade, along with stats reflecting his pitch abilities.

3) Erling Haaland

Few players in world football can truly capture the imagination of fans like Erling Haaland. The Norwegian prodigy had already secured his position amongst the elite in European football while playing for Borussia Dortmund, but with his move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, his notoriety has elevated to another level.

The youngster has had a flying start to his career for the Citizens, scoring eleven goals in his first seven league games. At the rate that he is going, it won’t come as a surprise to many if he shatters all goalscoring records in his first season in England.

Despite having a very successful 2021/22 season with Dortmund, Haaland has not received an upgrade in FIFA 23. He has retained his overall rating of 88, and though the rating is by no means low, he deserves to be rated higher amongst the top-rated players in the game.

4) Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile is the definition of a silent assassin, having been one of the most consistent goal scoring threats in Europe over the last few years while playing for Lazio. The Italian has been in contention for the European Golden Boot on several occasions and still has not received the praise he deserves.

This trend has continued in FIFA 23, as instead of receiving a much-deserved upgrade, Immobile has been downgraded by two ratings down to 86, despite being the top scorer in Serie A last season. This revelation has shocked many fans, as it is immensely disrespectful to Immobile’s performances and contributions to his side.

5) Wissam Ben Yedder

FIFA fans know Wissam Ben Yedder’s abilities on the virtual pitch. He has been a highly overpowered and broken player in the game for the past few years, and his real-life performances justify his in-game effectiveness.

The French striker made a name for himself at Sevilla with his opportunistic goal-scoring abilities and superb link-up play. He has replicated his performances in the French league with AS Monaco since his transfer in 2020, constantly challenging for the title of the league’s top scorer.

Wissam continued his goalscoring form last season by scoring 25 goals. However, his efforts have not been rewarded in FIFA 23, as he has not received an upgrade and has retained his rating of 84 overall.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.



