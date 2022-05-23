5 Apple Products & Services You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Apple is one of the most successful companies in the world. Even if you have never owned an Apple product before, you have likely heard of the iPhone and MacBook.

Some of your favorite actors may have even inspired you to sign up for AppleTV’s streaming services to see their new TV series. However, what you may not have known is that Apple has a lot more products and services.

On this page, we’re going to take a look at 5 great Apple products and services that you probably haven’t heard of. Keep reading to find out what they are.

Apple Genius Bar

Don’t you hate it when you’re having an issue with a product or service, only to contact customer support and get put on the line with someone who isn’t familiar with the products? While a customer support agent can have all the information in front of them, they can’t give good support unless they are familiar with the products.

Enter the Apple Genius Bar into the mix. Apple is already known for giving superior customer service to all customers.

However, when you need help from a real Apple expert, you can arrange a reservation at the Genius Bar. This is when you can arrange an appointment with an Apple specialist at your nearest Apple location to get the best solution for the issue you’re having with an Apple product.

Make sure you book an appointment to ensure you’re not disappointed when you arrive at the store!

Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay is the safest way to use your phone while you’re on the road. You can make a phone call, send a text (by voice), or play your favorite songs, without taking your eyes off the road or hands off the steering wheel.

However, CarPlay offers more than just the convenience of using your iPhone handsfree.

There is a range of compatible CarPlay apps such as Audible, Spotify, Google Maps, and many more.

These apps, let you navigate the road, listen to your favorite music, take, and send calls /texts all in your vehicle. The legal way!

Apple AirTag

The Apple Airtag looks like a stylish little keychain, however, this product isn’t just for holding keys. Do you have particular items that you often misplace?

It always seems like you can’t find them when you need them the most and have no time to spare looking. Apple understands your frustration and came up with the perfect solution.

Apple users can attach an AirTag to items they need. Once an item has an AirTag on it, you will be able to keep track of it through the Find My app.

Now you will never have to waste another precious minute in the morning trying to find your keys, bag, and anything else you need.

Apple News+

We love magazines, but we hate knowing that our reading pleasures are contributing to more waste in the landfill.

Apple came up with the perfect solution for magazine enthusiasts.

With a monthly subscription, Apple users will get access to over 300 magazine and newspaper titles. They can choose to read as many as they want, online or offline.

This is the easiest way to keep up-to-date on all your favorite weekly and monthly reads.

Everything is all in one place, keeping your reading material well-organized. The best part of this service is that users won’t have an overflowing stack of magazines taking up space on their shelves.

Apple One

Do you enjoy Apple services, but want to make payments more manageable?

Apple One features 6 of the top Apple Services in one affordable bundle to give users optimal savings for great services. In order to receive all 6 services, you must select the premier plan.

This bundle features:

Apple TV

Apple Music

Apple News+

Apple Arcade

Apple Fitness+

iCloud+

All Apple members are able to give Apple One a try for one month free.

If you already use two or more of these services, you may notice big savings from switching to the service bundle plan.

The complete package allows users to save up to $25 per month.

Apple TV is increasingly becoming a popular ste\ming service due to the huge library of well-produced and highly rated shows. Some of this include:

Snowfall

Severance

Barry

Slow Horses

Succession

The Flight Attendant

And many more

While you can buy these shows individually we’d recommend taking out the subscription plan for the maximum cost effeteness, if you plan to want multiple shows.