4PL Logistics Market Size Will Hit USD 84.43 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global 4PL logistics market in 2019 was approximately USD 57.65 Billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 84.43 Billion by 2026.

Supply chain logistics can be defined as the management of resources including procurement, storage, and transportation of resources to the receiving end. The fourth party logistics is the latest innovative form of supply chain outsourcing. It is a complete transfer of overall logistics management and not only the logistics task. The fourth party logistics offers various functionality in the management of inbound dynamic logistics, raw material supply, and demand-driven logistics.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the 4PL logistics market, but not restricted to include CEVA Logistics, C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., Accenture Consulting, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., 4PL Insights, LLC., Global4PL Supply Chain Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, 4PL Group and Logistics Plus Inc.

Global 4PL Logistics Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/4pl-logistics-market-by-type-synergy-plus-operating-1117

The solution integrator model is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. In this model, the 4PL service providers offer end-to-end supply chain solutions to the customer. This market growth is owing to the range of services provided under this model to the client leading to increased demand for the solution integrator model-based 4PL services. This model finds major demand from the food and beverage industry.

The 4PL logistics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 4PL logistics industry by practically splitting the market based on type and region. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

