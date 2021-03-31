4K Medical Imaging Market Trending US$2,399 Mn by 2028| B. Braun Melsungen AG, Barco NV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Conmed Corporation, EIZO Corporation, Ikegami Tsushinki Co, Karl Storz SE, Leica Microsystems

The 4K Medical Imaging Market was estimated at $822.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $2,399.9 million, growing at a CAGR of +12% during the forecast term of 2021-2028.

4K Medical Imaging helps in seeing blood vessels, tissue, and organs in detail in richer detail than full HD. The sharper 4K picture provides a truer to life clarity of colour and detail so important in minimally invasive, microsurgical, and general surgery procedures.

Now everyone in the OR can have a more realistic view of the procedure. Video and still images captured and displayed in 4K give surgeons and clinical staff improved perception of fine details during complex procedures.

At Marshall Medical, 4K Laparoscopy is being used in general surgery, as well as gynecological, orthopedic, urology and ear, nose and throat procedures. The VISERA 4K UHD System delivers four times the resolution, better light and twice the color as regular HD, enabling surgeons to see images with greater clarity.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=80366

The major players profiled in this report include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Barco NV

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Conmed Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation)

LG Electronics

Medtronic plc

Novanta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

report caters to various stakeholders in 4K Medical Imaging Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the 4K Medical Imaging market.

4K Medical Imaging Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

Resolution Type

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Medical Displays

4K DCI (4096 X 2160) Medical Displays

Panel Size

28″ and Below Displays Panels

28″-54″ Displays Panels

Above Displays Panels

4K Camera Systems

Components

Endoscopic Cameras

Microscopic Cameras

OR Cameras

Camera Control Units (CCUs)

Medical Recorders

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the 4K Medical Imaging market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the 4K Medical Imaging market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the 4K Medical Imaging market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/checkout?id=80366

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com