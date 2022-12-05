Monday, December 5, 2022
World 

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo leaves game with foot injury

Nidhi Gandhi

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with a foot harm within the first quarter and won’t return to the sport.

Garoppolo obtained up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive towards Miami on Sunday.

He went into the harm tent earlier than being taken by cart to the locker room. The Niners dominated him out for no less than the remainder of the sport.

Rookie Brock Purdy got here into the sport to interchange Garoppolo to start out the second drive. Purdy has thrown simply 9 passes this season in mop-up obligation of a blowout loss to Kansas Metropolis in Week 7.

Garoppolo resumed his beginning position for San Francisco in Week 2 this season after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle harm.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

