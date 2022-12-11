49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the sector on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a operating play.

Samuel’s leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late within the second quarter of San Francisco’s recreation towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Samuel stayed down for a couple of minutes as he was tended to by the coaching workers earlier than making an attempt arise. He instantly went again to the bottom and screamed an expletive in frustration.

Almost all the 49ers staff got here on the sector to want Samuel properly earlier than he was taken off on a cart together with his face in his fingers. The staff stated he wouldn’t return to the sport.

That is the second straight week the Niners have had a key offensive participant go down with what regarded like a critical damage after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot within the first quarter final week.

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco’s first possession Sunday. He had 4 carries for 21 yards and 4 catches for 43 yards.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, alongside 228 yards speeding and three TD runs this season.

