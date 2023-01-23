49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run within the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s protection did the remaining, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title sport with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back lengthy scoring drives within the second half to put on down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their twelfth straight sport. San Francisco superior to play the Eagles within the NFC title sport subsequent Sunday in Philadelphia after shedding in that spherical to the Rams a 12 months in the past.

“Man, we’re simply excited that we gained,” rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy mentioned. “Everybody did their half. It’s playoff soccer, it’s by no means simple, however we’re transferring on.”

The Cowboys misplaced for the document seventh straight time within the divisional spherical and have did not make it to the NFC title sport since successful their fifth Tremendous Bowl title following the 1995 season.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his try was blocked. He later made two subject objectives.

The Cowboys had a shot after they took over at their very own 18 with 2:59 remaining, trailing 19-12 after Robbie Gould’s fourth subject aim of the sport capped a virtually eight-minute drive.

However Prescott threw two straight incompletions and was sacked on third down. Coach Mike McCarthy opted to punt on fourth-and-10 with all three timeouts left.

Purdy began the subsequent drive with a 16-yard completion to George Kittle and San Francisco did not give the ball again to Dallas till there have been 45 seconds left. The Cowboys took over at their 6 and by no means obtained shut from there.

Purdy, the final decide within the draft final April, improved to 7-0 as a starter since changing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He went 18 for 28 for 215 yards with no turnovers in opposition to the Cowboys, becoming a member of Joe Flacco (2008) and Mark Sanchez (2009) as the one rookie QBs to win two playoff begins.

“Wow. Brock Purdy getting us to the NFC championship sport? I imply, he’s solely gained I feel like seven in a row now. Good job, Brock,” Kittle mentioned. “He’s enjoying at a excessive stage, getting our greatest gamers the soccer, he’s superior and assured within the huddle. He’s simply doing an ideal job.”

Story continues

The 49ers took the lead on the primary play of the fourth quarter when McCaffrey capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard run.

The drive featured a juggling 30-yard catch by Kittle and a pair of defensive holds in opposition to Dallas — together with one on Donovan Wilson close to the aim line that negated a third-down sack.

“I used to be like, you already know what, how can I make this as dramatic as doable?” Kittle mentioned of his spectacular catch. “Simply shout-out to Brock: I truly wasn’t even in development and he nonetheless discovered me, in order that’s all that issues. So I simply recognize him giving me a shot at catching the ball.”

Maher made his second subject aim of the sport when he transformed from 43 yards out to chop San Francisco’s result in 16-12.

The NFL’s high two scoring groups over the previous 13 weeks had bother getting going because the defenses led by All-Professionals Nick Bosa of San Francisco and Micah Parsons of Dallas managed the play.

The Niners picked off Prescott twice within the first half, turned these into subject objectives by Gould and led 9-6 on the break.

The Cowboys scored the one TD of the primary half with Prescott connecting with tight finish Dalton Schultz for the third time this postseason. However Maher’s low extra-point try was blocked by Samson Ebukam.

Maher obtained some redemption when he made a 25-yard subject aim that tied the sport at 9 early within the third quarter after Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled a punt return on the San Francisco 21.

JUST FOR KICKS

The Cowboys’ resolution to stay with Maher after his 4 missed additional factors final week appeared questionable when he missed the early additional level. Maher’s 5 missed PATs are the second most by any NFL kicker within the playoffs. Roy Gerela missed six tries in 43 makes an attempt within the Nineteen Seventies for Houston and Pittsburgh.

There had been a dustup pregame when Maher was warming up. Trent Williams and different 49ers gamers tried to intrude together with his makes an attempt from San Francisco’s aspect of the sector, resulting in a quick argument.

INJURIES

Cowboys: RB Tony Pollard left late within the first half after injuring his left ankle whereas getting tackled following a reception. He did not return to the sport. … DT Calvin Watkins (calf) left within the first half.

49ers: DE Charles Omenihu (indirect) left briefly within the first half however returned to the sport.

UP NEXT

The 49ers would attain their second Tremendous Bowl previously 4 seasons with a win at Philadelphia.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL