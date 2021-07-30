49 colored photos that take us back in time

Old black and white photographs are often a unique testimony to a historical event or a period of life that is characteristic of a bygone era. Most of the time, they are a very valuable resource for a history lover.

Although their aged appearance and colorlessness have a considerable appeal, black and white photos unfortunately do not necessarily identify as well with the models as they do in a current, sharp and colorful picture. Fortunately, technology is advancing and artificial intelligence is now able to colorize photos.

Nothing beats a colorimetric expert, however, and it is not Sébastien de Oliveira who will say the opposite. This Franco-Portuguese artist has a knack for discovering old photographs in order to bring colored versions to life with expressiveness. It goes so far that you really feel like you’re projected on a journey into the heart of the 1910s or 1950s.

We take you on a discovery of 50 colored photos that appeared to you a few hours ago.

# 1 Ingrid Bergman and Hemphrey Bogart on the Casablanca set (1939)

# 2 love is timeless (1948)

# 3 Ava Gardner, actress considered the archetype of the femme fatale (1944)

# 4 French soldier in the trenches (1916)

# 5 Chicago Cyclists (1941)

# 6 two passers-by in Baltimore (1943)

# 7 Garage in Atlanta, Georgia (1936)

# 8 American soldier devouring his ration during military training (1942)

# 9 wartime on a beach on the english coast (1941)

# 10 moment of bond between a father and son (1946)

# 11 Audrey Hepburn, cult actress from My Fair Lady (1956)

# 12 Modern Texas Cowboy (1939)

# 13 Scene of Life in New York (1942)

# 14 Jacqueline Cochran, aviation pioneer (1939)

# 15 family picnic near Mississippi (1940)

# 16 Wimbledon tournament winner Althea Gibson (left) with Darlene Hard (1957)

# 17 A family goes to the movies in Illinois (1943)

# 18 French soldiers on their way to the front at Gare de l’Est (1916)

# 19 family smoke (1940)

# 20 A stroll in Glen Echo Park, Maryland (1943)

# 21 soldiers outdoors (1940)

# 22 a day at the beach in france (1967)

# 23 American soldiers returning from World War I (1919)

# 24 rainy day in Pittsburgh (1941)

# 25 A French soldier in a ruined house (1916)

# 26 Central Park Bar (1942)

# 27 A family near the California Highway (1937)

# 28 a pin-up (1942)

# 29 circus workers in Florida (1949)

# 30 a bus station (1943)

# 31 Parisians enjoying a fun fair (1935)

# 32 A Saturday afternoon in Florence, Alabama (1942)

# 33 Heavy traffic on California’s roads (1937)

# 34 Extremely Heavy Traffic, Washington (1935)

# 35 Mother and Child at Union Station in Chicago (1943)

# 36 on the corner of Omaha Street, Nebraska (1938)

# 37 Magic Show (1947)

# 38 rainy day in New York (1941)

# 39 Customers at a Maryland Dinner (1942)

# 40 spectators at a race in Maryland (1941)

# 41 Students at Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington (1943)

# 42 Customers of the O’reilly Bar in New York (1942)

# 43 Church outing in Chicago (1941)

# 44 Fun Day in the Park in New York (1942)

# 45 Three patrons at a Pennsylvanie cigar bar (1941)

# 46 Marilyn Monroe resting on the set of Désaxés (1960)

# 47 Corner of 5th Avenue from 44th Street in New York (1939)

# 48 Young actresses sunbathe during the Cannes Film Festival (1955)

# 49 fashion advertising poster by Georges Dambier (1948)

You should know that every colorist has a different style. Here you can find, for example, other colorful versions of historical photographs with unique lighting and a unique theme.